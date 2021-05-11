Summit girls, boys track finish 3rd, 4th at Rangeview Raider Kickoff

Shannon Reed, from left, Regan Jackson, Jenna Sheldon, Miabella Guadagnoli and Lucy Brady run at track and field practice at Summit High School on Wednesday, May 5.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

The Summit High School varsity boys and girls track teams each finished in the top four of 20 schools at the Rangeview Raider Kickoff at Aurora Stadium on Saturday, May 8.

The girls were led to a third-place finish overall thanks to three top five individual finishes from junior Emily Koetteritz, who won the triple jump with a mark of 30 feet, 5 inches. She also finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at 55.14 seconds and fifth in the 100 hurdles at 19.14 seconds.

Senior Corey Johnson led the Tigers boys to a fourth-place finish with a victory in the discus, throwing for 143 feet, 4.5 inches. Tigers head coach Kristy McClain said Johnson is determined to break the school record of 144 feet by the end of the season. Johnson also finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 1.5 inches.

Summit sophomore Dom Remeikis won the boys 1,600 meters with a time of 4:58.00 ahead of fellow Tiger sophomore Zach McBride, who placed third in 4:59.30.

Tigers senior Lexi Vaille provided the team with a strong showing in the discus, earning fourth place with a throw of 72 feet, 11 inches. And Tigers senior Sam Burke ran to second place in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:13 in the distance running event.

In the relays, the Tigers foursome of Alice Wescott, Estrella Guadamuz, Paige Wescott and Sierra Durloo won the 4×800 meters. Jenna Sheldon, Luci Brady, Shannon Reed and Aubree Confer ran to third in the 800 medley with a time of 2:16.

In the girls 4×200, Sheldon, Confer, Bryton Ferrari and Leila Nearpass ran to second place at 2:01:00. And in the girls 4×100, Ferrari, Sheldon, Brady and Regan Jackson finished in third place at 56.24 seconds.

Durloo also ran to fourth in the girls 400 meters with a time of 1:11.64.

Summit is next scheduled to run and throw at the Glenwood Invitational on Saturday, May 15, at Glenwood High School in Glenwood Springs.