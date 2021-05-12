Summit girls lacrosse falls 14-4 to Eagle Valley

Chloe Nicholds cradles possession during the Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team's 14-4 loss to Eagle Valley at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Photo by Lucas Herbert / Lucas Herbert Media

The Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team dropped to 0-2 on the season in a 14-4 home loss to Eagle Valley Tuesday, May 11.

The Tigers scored four goals on 14 shots in a game where they responded in the second half after the Devils dominated the first half. The Tigers struggled to win possession at the faceoff X, getting shutout at midfield through the first half. The lack of success on the draws enabled the Devils to build a lead with the vast majority of possession.

Tigers head coach Samantha Lonsway said the Tigers improved through the game, counterattacking with groundball recoveries. The coach said Summit’s best offense came from saves and clearances starting with senior goaltender Sydney Mullins. Those solid attacks started with the goaltender having the ball and clearing it to the side via passes to her teammates out of the net.

“The team stepped up at different times,” Lonsway said. “Sydney was our top player today. She did a great job communicating and she faced a lot of saves. She’s a leader who’s teaching defense to the other girls and, attitude wise, was trying to keep the game positive and is constantly trying to teach the other girls.”

Lonsway also highlighted the play of junior defenders Caroline Fischer and Avey Riberdy and the play of junior Milly Carleton and freshman Ella Rader in the midfield.

The Tigers also benefited from the return of seniors CJ Novotna and Kalee Padilla. The team’s four goals were scored by sophomore Logan Reid, sophomore Katherine Costello, Novotna and Carleton.

Katherine Costello cradles a loose ball during the Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team's 14-4 loss to Eagle Valley at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Photo by Lucas Herbert / Lucas Herbert Media

Mullins stopped 24 of Eagle Valley’s shots on the day.

Heading into Thursday’s game at Roaring Fork (5:30 p.m.) Lonsway said the team is excited for their first road trip together and is focused on improving lacrosse fundamentals and implementing more set plays on attack.

“We’re working on moving the ball, not standing still and communicating,” Lonsway said.