Summit girls lacrosse loses 22-3 at Aspen

The Summit High School girls varsity lacrosse team huddles in the season opener vs. Battle Mountain on May 8 in Breckenridge.

Photo by Ashley Low

The Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team’s record dropped to 0-5 on Thursday, May 20, in a 22-3 loss to the Aspen High School girls lacrosse team in Aspen.

Tigers head coach Samantha Lonsway said though the result was another lopsided loss on the scoreboard, the Tigers improved their quality of play from the last time out. And they did so with just 13 players, including only one senior and two juniors who had played before this season. Both juniors were injured Thursday.

“I think they did a much better job passing, and we were able to work on our defense a lot with crashing and slides, and we had a lot of players step up in the defensive role,” Lonsway said. “Avey (Riberdy) once again had an amazing game as did Savannah Frasier.”

Summit’s goals were scored by Taylor Tullio, Katherine Costello and Ella Rader. In net, Tigers senior goaltender Sydney Mullins made 15 saves.

For the Skiers, the victory improved their record to 4-0 as Aspen senior Kylie Kenny led the team with nine goals. Aspen received four more goals from junior Isla Smagala. Aspen freshman Stella Iverson had three goals and four assists as the Skiers finished with 11 total assists.

The Tigers have six games remaining on the schedule through June 11 and are next scheduled to play at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at home versus Steamboat Springs.