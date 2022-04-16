Summit girls lacrosse loses in heated battle against Steamboat, 11-9

Katherine Costello drives to the goal during the Tigers home game against the Roaring Fork Rams on Thursday, March 31.Costello recently scored four goal in the Tigers 11-9 loss to the Steamboat Springs Sailors on Friday, April 15

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

The Summit girls lacrosse team came into its matchup against the Steamboat Springs Sailors on Friday, April 15 seeking revenge after losing to the Sailors 8-5 on March 29.

From the first face off of the game, the Tigers looked well prepared for the rematch as 20 seconds into the game Ella Rader drove down the field to put the Tigers up 1-0 over the Sailors.

The Tigers kept the energy up, making the Sailors look out of sorts as Katherine Costello easily cut through the confused defense to score another goal five minutes into the first half.

The Tigers scored a third consecutive goal before Steamboat Springs called a timeout to assess the situation and regroup.

The Steamboat Springs timeout led to the team’s first goal of the game to reduce the teams deficit to two goals within eight minutes of the first half.

After the Sailors first goal of the game, the team kept scoring in rapid succession as in a span of three minutes the team tied the score at three goals a piece with 15 minutes remaining in the half.

The two teams battled for several minutes with the scored tied at 3-3 until Steamboat Springs scored with seven minutes remaining in the first half.

The Steamboat Springs goal seemed to spur on Summit as Liliana Wiethake led a strong offensive possession resulting in a ball bouncing past the Steamboat Springs goalie.

The Tigers and Sailors exchanged goals for the remainder of the half but the Sailors went into the intermission with the advantage. They were up 7-5.

The Tigers kept a sense of intensity and urgency as they started the second half.

The Summit High School Tigers girls lacrosse team faces the Eagle Valley Devils in its home opener Tuesday, March 15 in Breckenridge. Recently, the Tigers lost to the Steamboat Springs Sailors in a heated battle on Friday, April 15 by a score of 11-9.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

Costello scored her second goal of the game a minute into the fresh half, making the score 7-6.

After the Costello goal, the Tigers had trouble finding a way to stop the Sailors as the team scored four unanswered goals before Costello completed her hat trick with her third goal of the afternoon.

“She always has a spark of energy,” head coach Carly Sane said of Costello.“Whether it be a big play in the midfield or a transition. We have a ton of players who have the ability to have a big spark of a play and she is one of those players too.”

Trailing 10-8 with 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Tigers needed a big offensive push to walk away with a win and Costello did not disappoint. Costello continued to put the team on her back to score for the fourth time and bring the score to 10-9 with less than five minutes remaining.

The Tigers worked hard to to even the score but the Sailors exploited the Tigers defense in the final minutes of the game in order to defeat the Tigers again 11-9.

“They played great,” Sane said. “I think it’s kind of funny they did just a great job on some of the big picture, harder stuff we have been working on that we kind of slacked on the fundamentals. After break we are going to put the two together and ball out for the last few weeks of the season.”

The loss moves Summit to 1-9 on the season entering the weeklong spring break. The Tigers’ next game will be on April 26 when the team travels to Holy Family High School in Broomfield.