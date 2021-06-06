Summit girls lacrosse season ends in exciting 8-7 loss to Steamboat

Summit High School junior Logan Reid cradles possession in front of the Tigers net against Battle Mountain during the Tigers girls varsity lacrosse team's season opener vs. Battle Mountain on May 8 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

Photo by Ashley Low / Ashley Low Photography

The Summit High School varsity girls lacrosse team’s season concluded Saturday, June 5 with an exciting 8-7 loss at Steamboat Springs.

The Tigers were able to play a regulation 12-versus-12 game after last time out Thursday only being able to play 10-versus-10 due to too few players. Though it was the team’s eighth loss in eight games during a COVID-19-shortened season, Tigers first-year head coach Samantha Lonsway said it was a beautiful thing the program was able to have a season and finish with a full squad on the field.

“This was a difficult season for Summit — for all of the teams,” Lonsway said, “but it’s nice that even though we’re having a difficult season we survived and the girls had fun and bonded and made memories, I hope.”

In net, Tigers senior Sydney Mullins stopped eight Sailors shots. Mullins was forced to make much fewer saves than recent games thanks to Summit’s 11 wins at the faceoff-X, most coming from freshman Ella Rader.

Summit was able to fastbreak off the faceoff wins. With the 16 groundballs picked up by the Tigers, Summit was in the back-and-forth affair all day.

Summit’s scorers on Saturday were sophomore midfielder Logan Reid (2), Rader (1), sophomore Katherine Costello (2) and sophomore Liliana Wiethake (3).

“Katherine really dominated this game because she kept going to goal,” Lonsway said. “She kept working on how to go to goal. She used to just get the ball and run straight in because she’s so fast. But she’s been working on her change of speed and next year she will be a threat as she learns how to change her speed.”

Lonsway also credited sophomore defender Ella Suchomski and sophomore midfielder Hailey Hagburg for their showings Saturday after sticking with the program while other girls opted out.

“They come to almost every practice and they’ve definitely improved,” Lonsway said.