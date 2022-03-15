Summit girls lacrosse team loses season opener to Eagle Valley, 14-7

The Summit High School Tigers girls lacrosse team faces the Eagle Valley Devils in its home opener Tuesday, March 15, in Breckenridge. The Tigers lost to the Devils 14-7.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School girls lacrosse team hosted its first game of the season with head coach Carly Sane at the helm as it took on the Eagle Valley Devils on Tuesday, March 15.

If there were any first-game jitters for the Tigers, they did a great job at masking them as they won the face-off and maintained possession to set up some offensive opportunities early in the game.

The first shot by the Tigers was taken by Lili Wiethake. It found its way past the Devils goalie, Justine St. John, to put up the Tigers up 1-0 less than a minute into the opening half.

“There was a lot of little jitters they got out of the way before the game even started,” Sane said about the team’s start. “They had a fire under themselves to show what they could do.”

Eagle Valley scored seconds later to even the score with more than 24 minutes remaining in the half.

A second Eagle Valley goal gave way to a cut by the Tigers’ Ella Rader. She found herself in front of the net to put a beautiful bouncing shot between the goal posts to tie the score, 2-2.

It wasn’t long before another ball found the back of the net. Summit scored one followed by an Eagle Valley goal in quick succession.

It was midway through the first half when Eagle Valley started to go on a run. They put two unanswered goals past Tigers goalie Ella Suchomski to make the score 5-3.

For the remainder of the first half, the Devils continued to run up the score until Katherine Costello stopped the Devils momentum — for a moment — when she scored the Tigers fourth goal of the game.

At halftime, the Tigers trailed by six, 10-4.

Katherine Costello runs across the field to try to regain possession for Summit County while facing Eagle Valley in Summit’s home opener Tuesday, March 15, in Breckenridge. The Tigers went on to lose 14-7.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

In the second half, Zoe Gallup took over as goalie for the Tigers, which helped to slow down the Devils.

The Tigers wasted no time putting points on the board to bring the score within four, 10-6, after Abigail Anderson found the back of the net.

That goal seemed to awaken the Devils as they went down the field to score a goal of their own, pushing the deficit back to five goals for the Tigers, 11-6.

Costello got her second goal of the game to make the score 11-7, but from there, the Devils took control of the game. They did a good job communicating and distributing the ball, leading to quality offensive opportunities.

The offensive pressure by the Devils led to three unanswered goals to close out the game as Eagle Valley defeated Summit, 14-7.

Despite the loss, there was a sense that this year’s Tigers girls lacrosse team is already steps ahead of where it finished last year. Many of the Tigers celebrated what was, for the most part, a successfully executed game.

“It didn’t really feel like we were losing in the sense that we were going after it with the same attitude and intensity no matter if the score was 0-0 or they were down three,” Sane said. “There were a lot of the things they were having fun with because they were excited that they have a full team.”

Ahead of the Tigers’ next game Thursday, March 17, at Battle Mountain, Sane said the team will continue to work on fundamentals as well as in-game scenarios. The face-off against Battle Mountain is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.