Summit girls lacrosse team’s persistence fails to match skill of Aspen in 21-1 loss

The Summit Tigers girls lacrosse team played its home opener against the Eagle Valley Devils on March 15. On Thursday, March 24, the Tigers lost to the Aspen Skiers 21-1.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

From the first faceoff, the Summit High School girls lacrosse team faced an uphill battle: The Aspen Skiers took control of the game and scored within 12 seconds.

The Summit Tigers’ home game against the Aspen Skiers on Thursday, March 24, was difficult from start to finish.

In the first possession of the game, the Skiers sprinted down the field to fire a quick shot past Ella Suchomski in goal. Moments later, the Skiers executed on another offensive possession and scored the team’s second goal to go up 2-0 in under 60 seconds.

Once Aspen mounted a 4-0 lead early on in the first half, Katherine Costello attempted to invigorate Summit’s offense by driving toward the goal with speed. She applied pressure to the Aspen defenders by setting up the offensive attack.

The pressure by the Tigers led to some good opportunities but did not lead to a goal. The Skiers defense and goalie prevented any balls from finding the back of the net.

The Skiers also continued to distribute the ball around the field at a fast pace, which disrupted the Tigers defense. That collaboration led to passes close to the net, which ultimately brought more goals for the visitors.

By the end of the first half, the Tigers trailed 11-0.

Summit switched goalies at halftime, and Zoe Gallup held down the position in front of the net for the remainder of the game.

Aspen continued to score goals in the second half with seniors Isla Smagala and Devin Thomas leading the way. By keeping the pace of play elevated, Aspen kept the Summit defenders on their toes.

The Tigers continued to play with a persistent drive despite the score. The team’s efforts finally paid off when Lili Wiethake scored a picture-perfect, wraparound goal, where she elevated herself off the ground to put the ball past the Skiers’ goaltender.

“The hardest thing to coach is desire — or the want — to go after it,” Summit head coach Carly Sane said. “They just showed that from the beginning till the end of the game. They wanted to get the ball and go after it.”

The Tigers all huddled together in celebration as the team broke the Skiers’ scoring streak to make the score 16-1 with seven minutes remaining in the game.

The Skiers went on to close out the game by putting five more goals past Gallup to secure the team’s win over the Tigers, 21-1.

“We have really been focusing on our fundamentals, but I think they proved that we can really step it up and focus on more game strategy stuff,” Sane said. “We know how to pass the ball, and we know how to communicate. Now we can step it up from those little fundamental skills to actual strategy.”

The Tigers’ loss moves the team to 0-3 on the season as the team prepares to take on the 0-3 Montrose Indians at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at home.