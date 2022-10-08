Summit girls rugby cruises to three victories against Louisville school

Junior Ella Snyder runs towards the try line during the Summit girls rugby team's home game against Monarch High School on Friday, Oct. 7. Snyder had four tries for the Tigers in the team's three wins against Monarch.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

After sweeping the Jesuit 7’s Cup Championship last weekend, the Summit Tigers girls rugby team returned home for the team’s final home game of the season against the Monarch High School Coyotes on Friday, Oct. 7.

Summit was dominant in their three-game series with Monarch, winning all three games while outsourcing the Coyotes 95-7.

Summit faced Monarch for the first time this season back in early September as part of the Summit 7’s rugby tournament. The matchup was the first time the two teams had met since last year’s state championship game when Summit beat Monarch to win their 14th straight state title.

In September, the Tigers beat the Coyotes 45-5 to go on to win their home tournament.

In the first game between the two teams on Friday night, Monarch started the game with strong tackles which led to a few offensive looks down the field.

After a strong tackle by Paola Arredondo however, the senior was able to break down the field untouched for the first try of the game.

Minutes later, Regan Wood used a strong hold on a Monarch player to set up a dash down the field which concluded with Arredondo getting her second try of the game. A little bit over a minute later, senior Joselin Roque got in on the scoring, sprinting down the field to go up 17-0 on the Coyotes.

After three consecutive tries from Summit, Monarch upped its intensity and gave the Tigers some trouble for the rest of the game. Junior Ashley Misch, junior Ella Snyder and the rest of the Summit defense made huge tackles in order to prevent the Coyotes from scoring but the team was able to get the ball to the try line after struggling for several minutes.

In the end, the Tigers beat the Coyotes 17-7 in the first game of the night.

Summit looked even better in the games that followed and it showed on the scoreboard.

In game two, the Tigers especially put their speed on display while putting on a defensive clinic. Snyder got the scoring going early on in the game, powerfully striding down the field well in front of any Monarch defenders.

Summit scored its second try of the game by pitching the ball down the field until Arredondo powered her way to the try line for her third try of the night.

Summit continued to dig in after scoring a series of successful tries. The Tigers scored three tries in the second half of the game while keeping Monarch well away from their own try line. Summit defeated Monarch 43-0 in the second game with Misch, Roque, Snyder and Braelyn Wentworth playing a significant role in the victory.

In the final game, Summit shut out Monarch again while putting up 35 points. The game began with an incredible try from Arredondo, who trekked her way to the try line by flinging Monarch defenders to the wayside with a series of stiff arms.

If that try wasn’t impressive enough Snyder and Roque may have outdone it with a try of their own. During the first play of the second half, Roque found herself surrounded by Monarch defenders and sprung up in the air to fling the ball to Snyder while falling to the turf.

Junior Ashley Misch runs with the ball during Summit’s last home game of the season against Monarch High School on Friday, Oct. 7. Misch played a significant role in the three game series between the two teams on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball.

Elaine Collins/Courtesy photo

Snyder caught the ball, juked her way around the Coyotes’ defense and easily strode her way for another Tigers try.

“A lot of it is not drawn up, a lot of it is ‘I am here, I’m with you’,” Snyder said of the exchange between her and Roque. “Set plays off pieces like the scrum and the line-out — those masterminded by our back line are super important but that was not one.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Wood, Misch, Arredondo and Delilah Staberg made huge tackles which prevented Monarch not just from scoring but for the majority of the game from passing over centerfield.

“One of the main things we have been working on — on defense — is firing up,” Misch said. “We put a lot of pressure on the offense and that gives us the edge because of how they panic. They tend to drop the ball, fumble the ball and that is when we step in.”

The Tigers beat the Coyotes 35-0 in game three, to go 3-0 on the night.

Arredondo had six tries on the night, Snyder had four, Roque had three with 11 out of 14 conversions and Wentworth had one try.

“Our mindset coming into games is that we always have to show up, come to play and respect every team that comes out here,” Snyder said. “This was definitely a prep period for Utah because we are headed there next week to play some bigger people, bigger teams. We are excited for that and are going to have a good time over there.”

Summit feels well prepared for the competitive Pink 7’s rugby tournament in Utah and hopes to walk away as tournament champions. However, the team recognizes the talent is going to look a lot different from the teams they have faced in Colorado so far this season.

“It’s a big confidence boost to look at the scores and see a shutout game or a game with high points,” Misch said. “But we have been to Utah before and it is a completely different competition. Although we may have a lot of confidence with the teams in Colorado, Utah is a whole another setting, a whole nother team and a whole nother realm of players.”

The team will leave for Salt Lake City on Thursday, Oct. 13 for the Pink 7’s rugby tournament and will begin play on Friday, Oct. 14.