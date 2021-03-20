Summit girls rugby opens season with intrasquad scrimmages

Summit High School Varsity girls rugby player Ellie Francis waits to participate in a drill during an indoor practice at Summit High School on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

After a year-and-a-half without competitive rugby, Summit High School head coach Karl Barth put the day in perspective.

“It felt more like a last game than a first game,” Barth said.

With all of the uncertainty of high school sports amid COVID-19, the coach said the Tigers program is treating each game as if it’s their last — with contact tracing and positive tests, there’s no guarantees for tomorrow.

The Tigers are finding out that even the schedule doesn’t bring guarantees. Central High School of Grand Junction canceled their Friday game versus Summit due to COVID-19 protocol developments within the Central program.

So, after the Tigers program completed two intrasquad varsity games and two junior varsity games on Friday, the Summit seniors came together for a photo to capture the moment, no matter what comes next.

“Mostly our thing was to just ’go out and play,’” Barth said. “We were taking pictures, just in case it’s the only game. The seniors were happy because we haven’t played in so long.”

Barth described the level of competition on Friday as “awesome and super competitive.” In the opening varsity game the Green side defeated the White side 19-0, Green was led with points from Olyvia Snyder, Isabella Comai and Joselin Roque, Comai and Roque were assisted by Tigers senior captain Bryton Ferrari.

The following game was at the junior-varsity level, Green defeating White 15-10. Scores in that game came from Sophie Brower (two goals), Morgan Fields, Cami Davis and Viola Koning.

In the second varsity game, Green and White tied 19-19, with points attributed to Rilla Ling, Isabella Comai, Elisabeth Darst, Lily Wiethake and two scores from Olyvia Snyder. In the final junior varsity game, White defeated Green 10-5, with points scored by Davis, Brooke Kasprzyk and Regan Jackson.

“You could see a lot of smiling eyes behind those masks,” Barth said.

Barth said a highlight of the day was younger, junior-varsity players shining despite a lack of practice time and training. The top players like Ferrari and Snyder certainly looked good, but it was newer players like sophomore Wiethake showing out that has Barth excited for the remainder of a season that is slated, hopefully, to feature five more games.

“Watching them figure it out — everyone improved, despite the fact we haven’t been outside tackling, that was awesome,” the coach said. “The masks didn’t affect them — they said they were breathing a little heavier — but it was cool to see them go out and (play like), ’none of this stuff matters. We’re here together, supporting each other.’ The quality was outstanding.”

Summit is next scheduled to play 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Regis in their first action versus an opponent this season.