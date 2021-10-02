Summit girls rugby shuts out Regis Jesuit ahead of anticipated Utah tournament

The Summit High School varsity girls “Green” rugby team defeats Denver East in early September at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge. The Tigers on Saturday swept Regis Jesuit of Aurora on the road. John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News



The Summit High School varsity girls rugby team swept a three-game series Saturday, Oct. 2, at Regis Jesuit High School of Aurora in advance of the season-highlight trip to the nationally renowned Pink 7s Tournament of Utah next weekend.

The Tigers swept the Raiders 33-0, 54-0 and 47-0 in an extension of their shutout streak stemming back to the three-game shutout of Denver East last weekend on Senior Night at Tiger Stadium.

Summit head coach Karl Barth said the Tigers did a good job over the day getting into a solid rhythm for next week’s trip to the Utah tournament, which will feature the top teams from Idaho, Colorado and Utah, including Rocky Mountain area rival United of Utah.

Barth said though the Tigers started slow in the opening game, Summit stars Paola Arredondo and Olyvia Snyder each scored tries to continue their elite play through the early season.

The Tigers also returned senior leader Jenna Sheldon, who missed action since the early portion of the opening tournament of the season — the Summit 7s Tournament to open the season in early September — with an injury. Sheldon worked into, and excelled, in the Summit lineup from the prop position.

“She played some meaningful minutes and it will definitely help next week,” Barth said. “It’s a boost to have her back. She brings a lot of physicality, a lot of intensity.”

Barth said a silver lining in having Sheldon out early in the season was the Tigers developed depth from top players in positions they weren’t as familiar with playing. That includes top Tigers attackers like Joselin Roque, who has blossomed into a truly elite playmaker for the Tigers in their quest for a 14th-straight Colorado state title.

Barth said over the course of the final two victories the Tigers’ younger playmakers — Larrisa Mero, Lily Wiethake and Viola Koning— stepped up to the playmaking plate while senior Isabella Comai rose to the occasion at prop.

“I think we are really going to figure out where they are next week,” Barth said.

As for Arredondo, Barth put her truly special playmaking in a different category.

“Paola, she’s ‘ankle breaking’ — but she’s, almost, ‘ankle exploding.’ That last try, every girl on the other team held or touched her at some point. But no one caught her. She’s like Barry Sanders.”

As for the Tigers’ second top side, Gold, the team swept three games at Palmer 27-7, 27-5 and 25-15 led by the scoring of Ashley Misch, Brooke Kaspryzyk and Luci Brady.