Summit girls rugby team poised to scrum for next state title with biggest turnout in program history

The Summit girls rugby team practices on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Summit High School. The team will strive for a 15th consecutive Colorado Interscholastic Rugby Association state title after winning the tittle for the 14th time last season.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

It is a challenge to continuously produce a state-championships-caliber team, but for Summit High School girls rugby team head coach Karl Barth, producing a state-championship-winning team does not appear to be an issue.

After winning a 14th consecutive state title at the end of the 2021 Colorado Interscholastic Rugby Association fall season, the Summit girls rugby team is set on being awarded a 15th consecutive title at the conclusion of the upcoming season.

One thing that has helped the Summit girls rugby team to be successful, year over year, is the amount of depth and team culture the team has established.

This season alone, the Summit girls rugby team will return three of the seven players who made up last years’ state championship team. They will be backed by a mind-boggling 90 reserve players — the biggest turnout the program has ever seen.

At a rain-filled, soggy practice on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Summit girls rugby team’s depth had an immediate impression on everyone at Summit High School. Despite only needing 14 players on each side of the field at any given time, the practice field was filled with girls looking to learn new skills and gain experience prior to the start of the season.

“We are building the airplane as we fly,” Barth joked of the massive turnout this year.

The Summit girls rugby team practices on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Summit High School. The team will be lead this season by seniors Paola Arredondo and Joselin Roque along with junior Larissa Mero. The trio hopes to lead the team to its 15th consecutive Colorado Interscholastic Rugby Association state title.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Among the state championship returners will be seniors Paola Arredondo and Joselin Roque along with junior Larissa Mero. Arredondo and Roque were both fundamental in the Tigers’ 33-0 routing of the Monarch High School Coyotes in the in state championship match last year.

In the halfback position, Arredondo scored on three tries, producing a total of 15 points for the Tigers, while Roque converted four out of her five kicking attempts to score eight total points.

With 90 girls on the team, the Tigers have been blessed with several other leaders, including Citlali Licea, Ella Snyder, Katie McKernan and Ashley Misch.

Since the team was established by Barth at Summit High School in the spring of 1997, the depth of the program has continued to be a pillar of success for the program. Not only does the depth of the team help produce consistent talent, but it has also helped breed a strong team culture.

“Our team is really unique,” McKernan said. “Barth does an amazing job of getting the older girls to talk with the younger girls. You really get to experience it all firsthand. If you struggled with one thing, you get to help the girls with exactly how you learned it.”

“A lot of it is the team culture that they really enjoy,” Barth said. “We could leave them alone for a while, and they would take a care of a lot of it. I think building from that cultural end has been great.”

The team culture that Barth and athletes speak of was front and center in the program’s 14th consecutive state title last season. Summit High School class of 2022 graduates Olyvia Snyder and Jenna Sheldon talked extensively throughout last season about how members of the team would often get together outside of practice in order to foster a bond among one another.

Another characteristic that members of the Summit girls rugby team said has kept them engaged and hungry for success is the approach Barth takes to training the girls on the team.

With a large roster, it can often be hard to make the athlete and coach experience feel individualized, but Barth has taken an individualized approach with the team, making sure that each athlete is getting an opportunity to excel in order to ultimately help the team.

“He has helped me express myself here and has been super supportive of everybody,” Arredondo said. “Even if it’s your first year joining as a senior, you can still get in college for it. He gives us good opportunities and makes us feel passionate about it and enjoy it.”

Barth and the Tigers are excited for a new championship pursuit to begin, and the team will get its first chance to see where they are when the team participates in the Green Versus White Scrimmage on Sept. 1 before opening the season at Eagle Valley on Sept. 7.

“I am really looking forward to this season. I was injured last season, so I finally get to play again,” McKernan said. “We have a ton of girls, and I am really looking forward to learning with them, building with them and building off each other.”