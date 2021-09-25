Summit girls rugby wins Regis Jesuit tournament

Summit Tigers head coach Karl Barth talks with his team at halftime during the Tigers' final match on Saturday, Sept. 11 against against United of Utah during Summit's victory at their home Summit 7s tournament at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

John Hanson/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit High School girls rugby program had two teams finish in the top four at Saturday’s Regis Jesuit 7s Tournament at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora.

Summit’s top side, Green, won the tournament with three consecutive victories, 43-5 over Regis Jesuit in the opener, 35-0 over Denver East in the semifinal and 49-7 over Monarch in the final.

Summit head coach Karl Barth said Tigers senior Isabella Comai was a standout player on the day as Summit’s top scorer.

After Monarch defeated Summit’s second side, Gold, 24-20 in the semifinal, Comai scored two tries just before halftime in the final game to give Summit a 21-7 lead heading into half.

“There was one where they were scrambling to get back on defense and a Monarch girl just turned her back for a second to get in position, and Isabella was gone behind her. That was kind of a back breaker,” Barth said. “She found a gap and used her speed. In general she was pretty active all over the pitch, defensively and offensively.”

Comai was one of nine Summit Green players who scored tries in Saturday’s three victories en route to the tournament championship. Along with Comai, Barth said Summit senior Elizabeth Darst was a top player on Saturday.

“And it was good we got to play around with our depth a little bit and get some younger kids in there and mix them in a bit to give them more experience for the rest of the season,” the coach said. “And they stood up well.”

Barth said the win over Monarch in the championship was one where Summit ran away in the game thanks to their fresh legs and depth in a second half where Monarch ran out of steam.

“I think it was really pretty balanced,” the coach said. “Larissa (Mero) had a couple of tries. Paola Arredondo and Olyvia Snyder continued to play well, but it was what we’ve been looking for to give ourselves more options and different attacks and looks.”

As for the Gold squad, Barth said Pelham Wagenseil, Lily Wiethake and Lily Airey were great leaders for the team as they battled in the narrow loss to Monarch. Young players like Ashley Misch and Kaia Slaugh also stepped up.

Barth also gave a shoutout to the Tigers third side on the day, the junior varsity team, who won all of their JV tournament games led by head coach Stephen Lochner.

“They had some really good moments where they had some nice teamwork,” Barth said. “It wasn’t just, ‘one person runs around everybody,’ kind of stuff.”

Summit is next scheduled to play at the Palmer 7s tournament in Colorado Springs on Saturday, Oct. 2 before heading out to the Pink 7s tournament in Salt Lake City on Oct. 9.