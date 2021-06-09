Summit girls soccer falls 6-0 at Glenwood Springs

The Summit and Battle Mountain high school varsity girls soccer teams jostle for possession during a 3-0 Huskies win Saturday, June 5 at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

The Summit High School varsity girls soccer team (1-7, 1-6 4A Western Slope League) suffered a tough 6-0 loss at Glenwood Springs on Tuesday.

The Tigers struggled to be able to play through the midfield with several key midfielders out due to illness, injury and personal obligations. The inability to possess in the midfield resulted in a Glenwood penalty-kick goal 13 minutes into the first half, a second goal five minutes later and then a third goal with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. The Demons added on three goals in the first half as Tigers senior Grace Rogers made six saves in the first half, and junior Sarah Pappas made six saves in the second half.

“It’s a tough place to play — a small, narrow field,” Tigers head coach Jotwan Daniels said. “Glenwood (6-2-2, 6-2-2) is at a different than us as a team. This is a tough stretch to be missing players still. It was one of those games where we couldn’t get a foothold on it. We had decent chances in the first half late and a couple chances in the second half. But this was one of those that got away from us. At this part of the year, fighting a lot of things as coaches, mental fatigue, physical fatigue.

Summit namely missed star sophomore captain midfielder Katy Clapp, out due to illness. Without Clapp and other talented midfielders, like Paola Arredondo and Brina Babich, the Tigers had to try to bypass the midfield and work down the wings through players, such as speedy junior Olyvia Snyder. Daniels highlighted Snyder as a standout player Tuesday.

“She just competed at a level we needed 10 more players on the field to compete at,” Daniels said. “She has a presence and is a nuisance offering herself up to get into space, making thankless sprints up field offensively and defensively.”

Summit will next travel to Palisade (4-4, 4-4) Friday before finishing the season Saturday at home versus Steamboat Springs (8-1, 8-1).