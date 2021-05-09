Summit girls soccer falls to 0-2 with road loss at Palisade

From left, Kelley Duffy, Olyvia Snyder, Ellie Sudduth and Ella Snyder play during the Summit High School varsity girls soccer team's practice at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

The Summit High School varsity girls soccer team dropped to 0-2 on the young season with a 7-0 loss at Palisade Saturday, May 8.

Tigers head coach Jotwan Daniels said the Bulldogs came out with an extremely fast and crafty pace in a first half that caught the young Tigers squad on their heels. Summit’s early tentative play led to a pair of Palisade goals in the first 15 minutes. Going against a Tigers team without four key players — including senior center back Andi Bierbaum — the Bulldogs roared into halftime with a commanding 4-0 lead.

Daniels was proud of the effort and execution the Tigers put forth in the second half. After Senior Grace Rogers made three saves in the first half, junior Sarah Pappas stepped in and made four second half saves.

“Both goalkeepers, I’ll give them credit, they are very new to the sport and they grew within this game,” Daniels said. “Sarah Pappas definitely had much improved recognition of the game after her first game plying soccer as goalkeeper (Thursday). She’s learning the sport a lot better.”

Daniels changed up Summit’s tactical formation in the second half and it helped the squad get a better grip on the game’s flow. Daniels said in the first 20 minutes of the second half Summit competed with the strong Bulldogs side and didn’t have the game control them.

“The spirit of the team, there’s no way you would have thought we were down 4-0 at halftime,” the coach said.

The goals the Tigers gave up in the second half were an own goal, a 1-on-1 in the box and a firecracker shot from deep — all goals Daniels said would have been very tough for Pappas to stop.

Daniels said Abby Wineland, Joselin Roque and Katie Clapp worked well up top. He said Ellie Sudduth again had a standout game Saturday, as Daniels was able to play the freshman all across the pitch. Maggie Barggren stepped in for Bierbaum at center back, captain Camille Thompson provided leadership and Maclean Donovan improved her play versus the Bulldogs’ pace in the second half.

Daniels said the Tigers are looking forward to their return match versus the Bulldogs, which is the team’s next contest Friday, May 14 at 6 p.m., at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge.