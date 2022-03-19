Summit girls soccer gets first win of season with shutout win against Crested Butte

Katy Clapp runs past a few Crested Butte defenders during the Tigers home opener against the Titans on Saturday, March 19. The Tigers won their first game of the season, 3-0.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit girls soccer team looked like a new team during its first home game of the season on Saturday, March 19, as the team faced the Crested Butte Titans.

Earlier in the week, the Tigers were ousted by Battle Mountain High School, 4-0. Tigers head coach Jotwan Daniels felt like the team played better than the result of that game, a shutout loss, but he said the ball never found its way into the net for whatever reason.

This time around, Summit was persistent and calculated against Crested Butte from the kickoff. The Tigers started the game with several strong offensive possessions with good opportunities to score a goal.

The Titans attempted, several times, to break through to its offensive zone, but each time the Titans were met by the Tigers defense, led by senior Sarah Pappas in goal and junior defender Maggie Barggren.

“We (gave up) four goals in the first game. We had to give ourselves a chance to play,” Daniels said. “What we did in training this week was on full display – just making it as difficult as possible to break in.”

The Tigers scored the teams first goal when junior captain Kelley Duffy sent a lofty free kick from about 15-yards out. It went up and over the Titans goal keeper to put the Tigers up 1-0 with 15 minutes remaining in the first 40-minute half.

Duffy’s goal energized the Tigers. For the rest of the half, the team recorded shots on goal. Paola Arrendondo and Katy Clapp were the main Tigers leading the offensive charge to close the half.

At halftime, the Tigers maintained a 1-0 lead over the Titans.

Ella Snyder, right, drives towards the goal during the team’s home opener against Crested Butte on Saturday, March 19. The Tigers shutout the Titans 3-0.

Joel Wexler/For the Summit Daily News

In the second half, Summit continued to dominate offensively. Fresh into the new half, junior Joselin Roque scored a second goal for the Tigers. Roque executed on a ball that was inbound off a corner kick by the Tigers. Roque scored close to the net with a heel flip touch, causing the ball to find the back of the net.

The Tigers defense was also noteworthy in the second half as it continued to prevent the Titans from having any meaningful possessions. Most of the time, the Titans offensive pursuits were stopped before getting to midfield since Brina Babich, Arrendondo and Clapp played stellar defense.

Thirty minutes into the second half, sophomore Ella Snyder was able to score the third Summit goal as she beat out Crested Butte’s defenders and sunk a shot into the back of the net.

The Snyder goal put the game out of reach for the Titans, and the Tigers closed out the remaining 10 minutes of the game to win, 3-0. The result marks Summit’s first win of the season and improves the team’s record to 1-1 overall.

”The team spirit was there. You couldn’t of told me at the start of the game that we lost our first one four to nothing,“ Daniels said. ”We could’ve easily came out here defeated, a little let down, feeling sorry for ourselves, but that is not what we deiced to do. We deiced to take responsibility and take advantage of the moment.“

The Tigers will be back in action on Tuesday, March 22, as the team takes on Woodland Park High School. The game is scheduled for kickoff at 6 p.m.