Summit girls soccer rebounds against Crested Butte with shutout win

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

Eager to avenge its loss against Glenwood Springs on Tuesday, Summit got off to a galloping start against Class 2A’s Crested Butte High School on Thursday, April 27.

Unlike Summit’s game against Glenwood Springs where the two teams battled for almost the entire game before a goal was scored, Summit got on the board within the first 10 minutes of the game and continued to keep the intensity high for all of regulation time.

The drive and passion that was absent in parts of the game against Glenwood ultimately powered Summit to a shutout win against Crested Butte, 2-0.

The first half for Summit was laden with opportunities from just about everywhere in the offensive zone. With a series of chances in the first few minutes of the game, senior Paola Arredondo eventually found the back of the net.

After Arredondo’s goal in the early minutes of the game, seniors Kelley Duffy, Joselin Roque and Katy Clapp worked together and put another fury of threatening shots on net. The Crested Butte goalie bopped from one side of the net to the other to keep the deficit within a goal while the team’s defensive core worked to clear balls from the zone.

Summit was not only flexing its prowess on offense, but also played stout on the defensive side of the ball. Senior Maggie Barggren, sophomore Delilah Staberg and Duffy swarmed Crested Butte forwards and prevented the team from possessing the ball for an extended period of time in front of the net.

Summit junior Ella Snyder and freshman standout Jamie Nadler scrounged for a second goal in the final minutes of the second half, but they were unsuccessful until senior Joselin Roque slunk a ball past the Crested Butte goalie with close to a minute remaining in the first half.

Summit went into halftime with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

“I think everyone came into this game wanting the win,” senior captain Clapp said. “People were relaxed but composed during warmups and the pregame talk. I think that really helped our energy on the field. Having that energy on the field to put in that extra breath and step to getting a ball or making that pass was really important for us today.”

To the frustration of the Crested Butte Titans, Summit continued to dominate the possession of the ball and send missiles towards the net in the early parts of the second half.

With a series of near-goal attempts from the foot of Roque, Clapp and Snyder, it appeared that it would only be a matter of time before a third Summit goal found the twine at the back of the goal.

Summit cemented itself in the offensive zone for the majority of the half, which relieved pressure off the Summit defense and freshman goaltender Rowan Connelly.

Juniors America Arvizo and Ashley Misch both recorded shots on net, but the Crested Butte goalie and defense has battened down its play in the second half.

After spending almost the entire second 40-minute half on the attack, Summit closed out the game by continuing to keep the ball out of Crested Butte’s offensive zone and racking up shots on net.

Summit shutout Crested Butte 2-0.

“It felt good,” Clapp said of the game. “It was definitely needed for morale. It shows that we can score two goals, and we can not let any in. It is really important that we get that time to have fun. Today the girls had fun on the field and that was really important.”

With the win, Summit now has three shutout wins with Connelly being awarded her second shutout of her high school career. Summit advances to 5-6 overall and will look to move to .500 on the season on Saturday, April 29, when it faces Class 3A’s Salida High School.

“Our goal is to score two and only give up one,” Clapp said of Saturday’s game. “I think we are going to keep going with that, and then keep up with getting two-touch passes and moving the ball well.”