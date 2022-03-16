Summit girls soccer team puts up a fight in second half but loses to Battle Mountain, 4-0

Summit High School’s Gracelyn Garvert, No. 18, and Olivia Lyman, No. 17, try to stop Battle Mountain’s Sydney Stygar as she moves the ball down the field Tuesday, March 15. Summit lost to Battle Mountain, 4-0.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily News

The final score from the Summit versus Battle Mountain girls soccer game might give the impression the Tigers were handily beat out by the Huskies, but a closer examination of the game reveals that Summit was competitive in the second half.

The Huskies hosted the Tigers in Edwards on Tuesday, March 15, for both teams’ first game of the season after the Tigers’ original season opener against Glenwood Springs was canceled because of poor field conditions.

Head coach Jotwan Daniels said he and the team came into the game putting a lot of emphasis on the outcome since it was the first game of the season and the team was facing one of its biggest inter-league rivals.

“We came out on our heels a little bit,” Daniels said. “We played a little tentatively and gave up a goal early on in the first half.”

Battle Mountain scored in the first two minutes of the game when the team’s junior forward Cassie Ledezma was able to put a goal past senior goaltender Sarah Pappas.

Later in the first half, Ledezma was able to score again after a poor goal kick by the Tigers found its way to her, and she was able to bury it past Pappas for a second time.

“We kind of got back into the game after that,” Daniels said in response to the second goal.

The Tigers went into halftime trailing 2-0 and looking to make necessary adjustments in order to put themselves back in the game.

Some of the adjustments included upping the team’s aggressiveness by moving Paola Arredondo and Joselin Roque into positions where they could use their aggressiveness and knack for the game to help out the team in the second half.

Daniels feels like this shift in the team’s lineup helped it have the upper hand in the early parts of the second half. The Tigers played with more speed, aggressiveness and confidence in the second, but they were not able to put the ball in the back of the net.

Battle Mountain celebrates after its second goal against Summit on Tuesday, March 15, in Edwards. Battle Mountain went on to shut out Summit, 4-0.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily News

Instead, Ledezma was able to complete her hat trick when a corner kick by the Huskies produced a bouncing ball close to the net that Ledezma easily put away.

The third goal by the Huskies put the game out of reach for the Tigers, but the team still worked hard to score a goal.

Summit’s effort was not rewarded, however. Battle Mountain scored the last goal of the game to defeat Summit, 4-0.

“I would argue for 60 of those 80 minutes, it was a 2-0 game with us playing a lot more improved and focused,” Daniels said about his overall thoughts of the game. “I don’t think we did enough to earn a (winning) result. I think the result was fair; the scoreline was not.”

“Our communication was amazing for our first actual game of the season,” Pappas said. “Once we got the ball in our possession, we were able to line up some good shots, but the timing was just slightly off, which explained our lack of points.”

Next up, Summit will host its first home game of the season against Crested Butte at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 19.