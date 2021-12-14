Summit girls swim and dive team places 3rd at Gunnison Cowboy Invite

The Summit girls swim and dive team traveled to Gunnison on Saturday, Dec. 11, to compete in the Gunnison Cowboy Invite, which was attended by nine teams.

Diver Stephanie Horvath competed well in the one-meter dive, placing fourth overall and scoring 162.90 points behind a strong trio of Gunnison divers.

Abby Anderson and Izzy Rowe were highlights in the 100-yard freestyle races, placing fifth and seventh overall in 1 minute and 3.5 seconds and 1:05.18, respectively.

Rowe was also able to place fourth in the 100-yard backstroke competition but wasn’t able to finish faster than her personal best of 1:08:51, which she swam at the Glenwood Springs meet Dec. 2.

Breaststroke specialist Allison Koonce swam a time of 1:21.65, which was enough for her to place eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Perhaps the most impressive performance of the meet came from the Tigers’ 400-yard freestyle relay team, which placed third overall behind Aspen and Salida.

The relay consisted of Anderson, Koonce, Rowe and Olivia Lyman, who finished in 4:29.88, a few seconds behind the Tigers’ best time in the event. Lyman was able to record the fastest split of the relay with a 31.63 on her first lap of her leg.

The Tigers’ performance was enough for the team to place third overall with 140 points. First place was taken by Salida while Grand Junction placed second.

The Tigers will serve as the hosts for their own swim and dive home meet Friday, Dec. 17. The meet is scheduled to bring competitors from Delta, Aspen and Moffat County high schools. Competition is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.