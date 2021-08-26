Summit girls volleyball falls to 0-2 with road loss at Manitou Springs

The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team practices at Summit High School in Breckenridge. Following a Tuesday loss at Manitou Springs, the team will play at Basalt.

Photo by John Hanson

The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team lost in straight sets Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Manitou Springs.

The Tigers were swept 18-25, 12-25 and 20-25 to drop to 0-2 on the season.

Tigers head coach Lex Zangari said after each Tiger player got a chance to play Tuesday, the team gained perspective on what they need to work on to be a more cohesive team. Zangari said senior Emily Koetteritz and senior Sophia Speedy put up a solid defense in the back row while senior Bella Speer, sophomore, Hannah Crowe, sophomore Ella Snyder and senior Taylor Tullio all put up a strong effort. The coach said while there were minimal errors for Summit, the team struggled to find kills.

“The biggest takeaway from this game versus Manitou Springs is while we have a lot of individual talent, that’s not enough to win games,” Zangari said. “They’re very much still finding their groove as a team. And I’m very much still playing around with different lineups. Each set I changed the lineups and put different people in to try and neutralize Manitou’s strong offense.”

That Mustangs (1-0) offense on Tuesday was led by junior Avah Armour, who racked up a dozen kills on 18 attempts for a kill percentage of 66.7%.

The Tigers are next scheduled to play at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Basalt before opening their home slate versus Steamboat Springs on Sept. 8 at Summit High School.