Summit girls volleyball loses season opener at Steamboat Springs

Summit High School varsity girls volleyball player Taylor Tullio skies the ball during the Tigers' loss Tuesday, March 23, at Steamboat Springs.

Photo by Shelby Reardon / Steamboat Pilot & Today

The Summit High School varsity girls volleyball team began the season Tuesday night with a 3-0 loss at Steamboat Springs.

The Tigers lost the first set 25-19. Tigers first-year head coach Lex Zangari said the Sailors came out with a lot of energy. Despite that, Zangari said the Tigers were point to point with the Sailors for the majority of the game before Steamboat pulled away for the first set win. Steamboat Springs then dominated the second set, winning 25-5.

“The biggest difference in (the second) set was our ability to put a ball down,” Zangari said.

The coach said the Tigers‘ hits in the second set were down by 28 percentage points from the first set, which was at 37%.

“We really struggled to find our groove all around,” Zangari said.

Summit continued to slow in the third set, with Steamboat building a sizable lead before the Tigers mounted a comeback that Zangari was proud of. The coach said the Tigers, already down two sets, exhibited a strong mental fortitude in the final set, rising to the challenge. Summit hit at 22% in the third set, which Zangari said is much closer to the percentage she’d like to see out of the squad.

In her first game as coach and in the girls’ first game in a year and a half — with only a few practices taking place during that time — Zangari said she is pleased with how the Tigers started the season.

“What the scores aren’t able to show is the great energy and hustle this team has,” Zangari said. “I saw a lot of great things that I’m really excited about, and I saw some things that we definitely need some more work on. I would love to see them be really aggressive on the net so we can put pressure on opposing teams’ defense and just be mentally engaged in every aspect of the game.”

Zangari highlighted Taylor Tullio’s play, registering four kills with zero errors on four attempts in the first set. The coach also said Bella Speer was a standout, executing four kills with one error on six attempts in the first set.

Summit is next slated to play at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Battle Mountain before returning home to Summit High School for its first home game of the season at 1 p.m. Saturday versus Palisade.