Summit golf places 5th at pair of tournaments

Summit High School Tigers freshman Jace Melby tees off at Yampa Valley Golf Club in Craig on Monday, Sept. 13.

Summit High School Tigers golf/Courtesy photo

The Summit High School varsity golf team played to fifth-place finishes at a pair of 12-team tournaments Monday, Sept. 13, and Tuesday, Sept. 14.

On Monday, the Tigers earned fifth at the Bulldog Invitational at Yampa Valley Golf Club in Craig. Summit was led by junior Rece Greff’s 82-stroke score on the 18-hole course. Greff was joined in the official Tigers scoring Monday by freshman Jace Melby (83), senior Ricky Ahlquist (83) and senior Ranger Stone (83). Greff and Melby’s scores were personal records.

At Colorado High School golf tournaments, each school’s top three scorers count toward a team score, so two 83s paired with Greff’s 82 make a team score of 248.

Also at Monday’s tournament, brothers Everett and Carter Gillett scored 86 and 87, respectively, for the sophomore and junior. Tigers senior Zach Carleton and sophomore Wyatt Willis rounded out the team’s scoring with an 89 each.

On Tuesday, Summit traveled to the Steamboat Sailor Invitational at Haymaker Golf Course in Steamboat Springs. Ahlquist shot a personal best 76 on the 18-hole course to lead Summit to its fifth-place showing. The senior was joined in the team official score by Greff (83) and Everett Gillett (85), whose round was a personal record. Summit’s remaining scores were Melby’s 86, Stone’s 87, Carter Gillett’s 87, Willis’ 93 and Carleton’s 97.

Tigers head coach Ryne Scholl said Greff, Melby, the Gillett brothers and Carleton are all competing for the two remaining slots on Summit’s four-man regional team, set to play Sunday, Sept. 19, and Monday, Sept. 20, at The Links at Cobble Creek. Stone and Ahlquist have already qualified to represent the Tigers at regionals.

Summit is next scheduled to play Thursday at a home tournament at Keystone Resort’s golf courses.