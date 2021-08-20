Summit golf trip to Grand Junction canceled due to Glenwood Canyon closure
The Summit High School varsity golf team did not play its scheduled Wednesday tournament at Battlement Mesa due to travel difficulties related to Glenwood Canyon, head coach Ryne Scholl said.
The Tigers are next scheduled to play Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Gypsum Creek.
