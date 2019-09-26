Summit golfers Cibula, Ahlquist, True advance to states after regional round comebacks

Ricky Ahlquist adjusts his hat during practice at Keystone Ranch Golf Course in Keystone on Sept. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — A trio of Summit High golfers will compete at next month’s State Tournament in Montrose after low scores at Wednesday’s regional tournament. It’ll mark the first time in coach Gary Sorenson’s tenure more than two Tigers will play at the annual state tournament.

“These guys must be winners,” Sorenson said.

At OverlandPark Golf Course in Lakewood, the Summit High Tigers finished in third place of 14 teams at the 4A Region 4 Tournament, with a three-player score of 246. The score was a season low for the Tigers varsity, as the junior Cibula led the way for the Tigers with a 79.

With their third-place finish, Summit just missed out on qualifying for the state tournament as a team. Regionals champion Montrose will head to states with their three-player score of 219 (+3) while Mullen will join them after shooting 231.

The top 13 individual players at regionals also advanced to compete at the State Tournament, which will take place over two days and rounds at The Bridges Golf & Country Club in Montrose Oct. 7-8.

With his team-low score of 79, Cibula will play at his second consecutive state tournament. He’ll be joined by Tiger sophomore Ricky Ahlquist, who shot an 83, and freshman Jackson True, who shot an 84.

The Tigers head coach Sorenson said Summit bounced back after a rocky start to Wednesday’s tournament. That included Cibula, who started with five consecutive bogies before rallying to still shoot his sub-80 round. In order to break 80, Cibula shot 2-over on his next 13 holes.

True also weathered an early storm, as he began his day with a quadruple bogey on his opening hole before playing his next eight holes at a strong 1-over. True said he looked to his teammate Cibula for inspiration, following the junior’s advice that if he approached the game in the right way mentally, he still had 17 more holes to make up for his mistakes.

Ryley Cibula practices at Keystone Ranch Golf Course in Keystone on Sept. 18.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

“And it wasn’t too hard of a blow up because I lost a ball that shouldn’t have been lost,” True said, “and I messed up some other shots, but my actual game was good.”

Ahlquist may have had the strongest comeback of the day, as the sophomore was 8-over through his first seven holes. But Sorenson said Ahlquist refused to pout and focused on making his next shot his most important. Ahlquist strung together eight consecutive pars to pace his comeback round of 83.

Sorenson noted that three individual state qualifiers also counts as an unofficial qualification to states.