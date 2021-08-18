Summit golfers shoot season-best 6th-place round Tuesday in Basalt

Ranger Stone hits off the tee box for the Summit High School varsity golf team during Tuesday's tournament at Basalt.

Photo from Summit Tigers Golf

Summit Tigers senior golfer Ricky Ahlquist rode a final-hole eagle to a team-high 11th-place finish at Tuesday’s third tournament of the season, the River Valley Ranch Longhorn Invitational in Basalt.

The performance spearheaded a sixth-place showing for the Tigers, an improvement off their season-opener last week in Commerce City and their seventh-place finish Monday at the Aspen Skier Invitational in Aspen.

Tuesday’s team score for the Tigers was a 251, with the top three Summit scores contributing to the team total. Along with Ahlquist’s 77, Summit junior Everett Gillett scored an 86, and seniors Zach Carleton and Ranger Stone scored 88s. Junior Rece Greff added a 91.

At Monday’s meet in Aspen, Stone was Summit’s low scorer at 82, joined in the top three for the Tigers by Gillett’s 89 and Ahlquist’s 96. That added up to a total of 267 for Summit.

Also Tuesday, Summit sent a squad to the Central High School Warrior Invitational at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction. Sophomore Carter Gillett led the team with an 87 and was joined in the team’s top three by freshman Jack Melby (88) and junior Michael Cheek (90).

Summit is next scheduled to play Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Battlement Mesa Tournament in Grand Junction.