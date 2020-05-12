Summit Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Silverthorne open for business

Habitat for Humanity's local ReStore, 1291 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

Elise Reuter / ereuter@summitdaily.com |

The Summit Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 1291 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne, has reopened after closing for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit home improvement store accepts and sells new and used home furnishings, appliances, home accessories and office equipment.

Assistant Manager Larry Obicka said the store has a glut of furniture and is trying sell it off to make room. Obicka said the store has 70 couches as well as many armchairs, end tables and lamps. Obicka said many of these items are in like-new condition.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are independently owned donation centers, the proceeds of which are used to help fund Habitat for Humanity’s work to build affordable homes with volunteer labor.