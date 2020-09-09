Summit Habitat for Humanity to host homeowner orientation sessions

Summit Habitat for Humanity is hosting three homeowner orientation sessions throughout September for people interested in buying a new home in Dillon Valley.

The first meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, via Zoom. The meetings are the first required step in applying to own the three-bedroom Habitat home next to the Dillon Valley Vistas workforce housing development on Straight Creek Drive.

Potential homeowners with households of six or fewer people who have lived and worked in Summit County for at least 24 months are eligible to apply.

The second two meetings will take place at the same time on Sept. 16 and Sept. 21. To register for the meeting, contact April-Dawn Knudsen by emailing executivedirector@summithabitat.org or calling 719-425-9088.