Summit High basketball drops pair of games to Glenwood Springs

Highlights from the Tigers varsity basketball game versus Palisade on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit High School varsity girls basketball team lost on the road Tuesday night at Glenwood Springs 51-32.

Heading into the game, head coach Kayle Walker Burns said she had a feeling the Demons were the best team in the Tigers’ conference, and Tuesday’s action confirmed that notion. That said, the head coach was happy with her team’s performance in the first quarter, ending the first frame trailing by only five. The second quarter was when the Demons distanced themselves, taking a 33-16 lead into halftime as the game got away from the Tigers.

In the second half, Summit outscored the Demons 9-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.

Summit girls basketball Dec. 4: at Vail Christian, 7 p.m.

Dec. 7: vs. Middle Park, 2 p.m.

Dec. 11-14: Jeffco Jungle Jam Tournament, Littleton

Dec. 18: at West Grand, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: vs. Green Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 9: at JFK, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: vs. Palisade, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Glenwood Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: vs. Buena Vista, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 23: vs. Eagle Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 25: at Palisade, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 28: vs. Rifle, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 31: at Steamboat Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: vs. Glenwood Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 7: at Battle Mountain, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Rifle, 6 p.m.

Feb. 13: at Lake County, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Eagle Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: vs. Aspen, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 22: vs. Steamboat Springs, 12:30 p.m.



Walker Burns said that near the halfway point of the season, it seems this Summit team’s biggest challenge is piecing together a full game.

“Glenwood is always a great team,” the coach said. “But had we been able to keep up with them in the second quarter, I think it would have been a much different game. Turnovers were also a crucial factor in the loss. Our goal as a team is to have less than 12 turnovers a game, and we had 24.”

Sarah Pappas was a standout for the Tigers on Tuesday, recording her first double-double of her varsity career with 13 points and 10 rebounds, powered by a 9-for-10 performance from the charity stripe. Helping out Pappas on the glass was senior captain Anna Tomlinson, who hauled in nine boards and chipped in six points. And freshman Autumn Rivera continued her strong play of recent, with five points and four rebounds.

In the Summit backcourt, Walker Burns said sophomore Emily Joetteritz and junior captain Karen Barrios played big roles on defense, holding one of Glenwood’s top offensive players to just two points — eight below her season average.

Confident this is one of her best rosters in six years despite the Tigers’ 3-6 record, Summit returns home at 5:30 p.m. Friday to play rival Battle Mountain.

Boys basketball

The Tigers varsity boys also lost Tuesday at Glenwood, falling 54-40 to drop their record to 4-6 on the season.

Summit boys basketball Dec. 4-7: Falcon Challenge Tournament, Skyline HS

Dec. 11: vs. Middle Park, 7 p.m.

Dec. 12: vs. Evergreen, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18: at West Grand, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20: vs. Conifer, 7 p.m.

Jan. 9: vs. JFK, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: vs. Palisade, 2 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Glenwood Springs, 7 p.m.

Jan. 17: vs. Battle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Jan. 21: vs. Buena Vista, 7 p.m.

Jan. 23: vs. Rifle, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: at Palisade, 2 p.m.

Jan. 28: vs. Rifle, 7 p.m.

Jan. 30: at Moffat County, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31: at Steamboat Springs, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4: vs. Glenwood Springs

Feb. 7: at Battle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Rifle, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 13: at Lake County, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 15: at Eagle Valley, 2 p.m.

Feb. 22: vs. Steamboat Springs



On the heels of an energized home win over Palisade, Tigers head coach Jordan Buller said he felt the team came out flat, trailing 12-7 after the first period. Though Summit bested the Demons 15-11 in the second quarter to pull within one at the half, Glenwood took control in a third quarter in which they outscored Summit 54-40. Buller credited the Demons for playing heady basketball Tuesday, playing poised while pushing their opportunities in offensive transition.

“And they did a good job taking their time when we got organized on the defensive end,” Buller said. “They were setting good screens for their two good scorers, which allowed them to set up their defense.”

The Summit boys return to action with a home game at 7 p.m. Friday versus the rival Battle Mountain Huskies.