Summit High boys basketball defeats Palisade, girls basketball falls to Bulldogs 42-41

Cameron Kalaf grabs a loose ball from Palisade’s Logan Woll during the game on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — Saturday, Jan. 11, was a day of realization for the Summit High School varsity boys basketball team, as head coach Jordan Buller’s squad put their aggressive defense on full display and ran a more effective offense on the other end.

The Tigers (4–5) defeated Palisade 58–47, Buller said, sparked by their defensive intensity in man-to-man and their 2-2-1 full-court zone pressure, which dropped back to a 2-3 zone in the half court. Buller said the Tigers’ 10-man-deep rotation employed high ball-pressure, setting the tone with active hands in the passing lanes and verbal communication. The style of play gave the Tigers a 43–26 lead entering the fourth quarter.

On the offensive end, Buller said it was Summit’s best game yet this season in terms of being patient and energetic with their cuts in the half court, passing the ball as many as five to seven times in certain, crucial possessions. That led to ideal shot opportunities for the Tigers’ best shooters, namely junior guard Nazarie Poliuk.

Buller also credited senior and junior point guards Ben Rider and Hector Diaz for their leadership Saturday, Rider providing a calming presence in the fourth quarter while Diaz pushed the pace throughout the game with limited turnovers. Down low, Tigers junior Andrew Duxbury bodied up Palisade’s big guys well while also getting a couple of shots close to the basket, while senior wing Corbin Furrey found some good shots.

Summit will travel to Glenwood Springs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, before returning home to take on rival Battle Mountain Friday night at 7 p.m., Jan. 17.



Girls basketball

The Summit High School varsity girls basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Palisade on their home court Saturday, 42–41. The Tigers were presented with a difficult matchup on Saturday, as the Bulldogs had four players taller than 5-foot-11.

Despite Summit’s size disadvantage, the Tigers battled back after a slow start in the first quarter to trail at one at halftime. Tigers head coach Kayle Walker Burns credited junior captain and guard Karen Barrios for her versatile nine-point, eight-rebound and five-steal performance. Namely, Barrios was a force in leading the Tigers’ aggressive defense.

“She guarded one of their top 3-point shooters and hustled to chase down rebounds on both ends of the courts,” Burns said. “She also hit some crucial shots for us.”

The Tigers were also led by their senior captains, Anna Tomlinson in the post and point guard Nicole Kimball up top. Kimball provided another all-around outing, with nine points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals. Tomlinson was the Tigers’ leading scorer with 11 points, also contributing three rebounds.

Burns said Saturday was the latest game where Tigers freshman Autumn Rivera continued to settle into a permanent spot in the Tigers’ lineup, finishing the night with eight points, six rebounds and one steal.

“I was proud of our intensity and teamwork,” Burns said. “We played very unselfish and had a lot of points off transition and turnovers. The entire game was a battle. … In the second half we battled, but unfortunately came up short. I was very proud of my crew. … We executed well on defense, but in the home stretch we couldn’t finish.”

With their record now standing at 3–5, Summit will next play at Glenwood Springs at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, before returning home to the Summit High gymnasium to host Battle Mountain Friday night at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 17.