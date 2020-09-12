Summit High boys cross-country runners finish 2nd and girls take 3rd

The Summit Cross Country team runs during practice at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Down at the same Colorado Springs course where the Colorado state championship takes place, the Summit High School cross-country running teams finished in second and third places on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The Tiger boys ran to a strong second-place finish led by a fourth-place overall time by one of the state’s best sophomore runners, Dom Remeikis. He crossed the finish line on the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes and 54 seconds with his fastest time of the season thus far. Remeikis’s fellow sophomore Zach McBride was the team’s second-fastest runner on the day, at 17:30. The other top runners for the team on Saturday were Sam Burke (11th, 17:47), Gio Marquez (19th, 18:36) and Landon Cunningham (23rd, 19:03).

The Tigers had the second-lowest team score (65) on the day, behind meet winner Battle Mountain (43 points) and well-ahead of third place Conifer (86).

“The boys had some really strong finishes,” Tigers head coach Heather Quarantillo said. “I watched both Dom (Remeikis) and Sam (Burke) blow by one guy going into the last stretch into the finish, and when each of them went by their competitor, it looked like he was standing still.”

The Tigers girls scored 98 points to earn third place, behind meet champion Battle Mountain (19) and runner-up Pueblo West (82). A week after they weren’t able to work together with staggered starts, Alice Wescott and Logan Reid worked together through the race to 11th and 12th places, respectively, with times of 22:17 and 22:18.

Paige Wescott was Summit’s third-fastest female runner on the day, finishing in 21st place with a time of 23:40. The team’s other top girls runners on the day were Rena Singleton (29th, 24:17) and Kaelin Love (24:42).

“It was a crazy meet because there were no spectators, our first meet without spectators, so it seemed like a ghost town,” Quarantillo said. “But all of the athletes performed really well and it was cool to be on the state meet course. And each team member took home an awesome belt buckle because the top-3 teams got belt buckle medals, which is kind of a unique thing.”

The Tigers are scheduled to next race at the Eagle Valley Invitational at the Gypsum Creek Golf Course on Sept. 19.