Summit High boys cross-country runners finish 3rd at Husky Invite

Top runners on the Summit Tigers boys cross-country team, including super sophomore Dom Remeikis, right, run during practice at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The Summit High School boys cross-country running team ran a statement race at the Battle Mountain Husky Invitational at Maloit Park in Minturn on Saturday, Sept. 5.

The Tigers finished in third place on the strength of super sophomore Dom Remeikis’ fifth-place time of 17 minutes and 32 seconds. Remeikis’ time was 45 seconds faster than his time on the same course last year, which Tigers head coach Heather Quarantillo said speaks to the improvement of state’s top sophomore.

“He passed two runners in the last mile, so that was really exciting to see that he was in the hunt passing people all the way until the last part of the race,” Quarantillo said. “He did exactly what he came to do today. This fifth place is very strong for him.”

Summit senior Sam Burke raced in his first meet of the season on Saturday and ran to the second-fastest Tiger time at 18:36. Quarantillo said Burke’s performance was a good gauge for him to see where he is, which is pretty strong as he ran the Maloit Park course a little faster than a year ago.

“By about five seconds, and that shows he’s fit,” the coach said. “So the first one is out of the way for him and I think the rest of the season will really come together for him.”

The Tigers’ top-5 boys runners contributed to the team’s tally of 103 on Saturday, behind meet winner Niwot and runner-up Battle Mountain. They finished better than Eagle Valley, Douglas County, Valor Christian and Faith Christian. Remeikis and Burke were joined in the team’s top-5 by Zach McBride (18th, 18:44), Landon Cunningham (30th, 19:52) and Gio Marquez (35th, 20:19).

The girls team finished in seventh place on Saturday. They were paced by Alice Wescott’s 31st-place time of 23:48. Other top Tiger female runners on Saturday were Logan Reid (32nd, 23:49), Sage Hanks (42nd, 25:59), Rena Singleton (44th, 26:51) and Estrella Guadamuz (45th, 26:59).

Quarantillo said she’s excited to see how fast Wescott and Reid can run in subsequent races where they are racing with the same wave-start group, as on Saturday Wescott ran with the first group and Reid was with the second group that departed the start line moments later.

“Alice was just one second faster than Logan Reid, so we’re very excited to get those two back together in the same wave start next week to see how they can push each other,” Quarantillo said. “Hopefully it’ll be a good duo.”

The Tigers varsity team is scheduled to next race at the Cheyenne Mountain Stampede at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs — the location for the state championship race — next Saturday, Sept. 12.