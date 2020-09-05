Summit High boys golf finishes 8th of 15 teams at Arapahoe Invitational

Summit High junior Ricky Ahlquist practices at the Breckenridge Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Three Summit Tiger golfers shot under 80 at Friday’s Arapahoe Invitational at Littleton Golf & Tennis Club, which helped the team to finish eighth out of 15 teams in a loaded field.

Summit senior Ryley Cibula once again this season shot the best round for the Tigers, his 75 on the Par-63 course just a stroke ahead of Ranger Stone’s 76. Cibula made par on nine holes, to earn the score.

Ricky Ahlquist shot a 78 to round out Summit’s top-3 team score of 235. Stone birdied the Par-4 first hole while Stone birdied the Par-3 15th hole.

Other top Summit golfers on Friday were Zach Carleton (82), Rece Greff (86), Carter Gillett (86), and Everett Gillett (86).

Summit is scheduled to golf next at Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, Sept. 8.