Summit High boys soccer unable to capitalize on chances in season-opening loss to Delta

Varsity soccer coach Tommy Gogolen works with his team Thursday, Aug. 22, at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit High School boys soccer team lost to Delta High School, 1-0, in its season-opener Monday at Tiger Stadium in Breckenridge. The Tigers (0-1) dropped the contest despite their penchant throughout the game to create scoring chances and nine saves from senior goalkeeper Chris Orozco.

Summit head coach Tommy Gogolen said the team controlled the first half, including a pair of shots that clanged off the Delta crossbar. Junior midfielder Alex Casillas had a strong half, sending one of those shots off the bar.

“I feel like the only thing that we missed was our opportunities to execute because we definitely had plenty of opportunities,” Gogolen said. “We came out on the front foot and had a lot of opportunities. The boys were really excited at halftime. It’s a good lesson for the boys, though, that just because you outplay a team, that doesn’t mean you win.”

One of the state’s best players, senior Martin Corral, converted for the Panthers in the second half on a free kick 25 yards out from goal. Despite Corral’s goal, Gogolen said he felt junior defender Jake Bell did well on his assignment marking Corral, who scored more than 20 goals last season.

Returning after missing the majority of last season with a couple of injuries, the goalkeeper Orozco was also a standout.

Summit boys soccer Aug. 26: vs. Delta, L 1-0

Sept. 12: at Salida, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: at Battle Mountain, 6 p.m.

Sept. 21: at Palisade, 11 a.m.

Sept. 26: at Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m

Sept. 28: at Colorado Springs Christian Academy, 11 a.m.

Oct. 1: at Eagle Valley, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m.

Oct. 8: at Battle Mountain, 6 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Rifle, 6 p.m.

Oct. 12: vs. Palisade, 11 a.m.

Oct. 15: at Glenwood Springs, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17: vs. Eagle Valley, 6 p.m.

Oct. 22: vs. Steamboat Springs, 6 p.m.

Oct. 26: at Rifle, 11 a.m.

“Chris played amazing,” Gogolen said. “At times, Delta was pressing and Chris made some really big saves. I was impressed with his play, his fitness as well. He worked hard to get in shape in the offseason. He’s faster, quicker and stronger, and it showed in that first game.”

Gogolen said fitness will be the main thing the team addresses during its long layoff until its second game of the season, at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Salida.