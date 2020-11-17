Summit High football again looks for new weekend opponent after Frederick COVID cancellation

Summit High School freshman, Chris Guzman, right, faces off against a teammate during football practice Oct. 1.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

DILLON — The Tigers (1-2) are looking for a new opponent for their road game this weekend, according to Summit High School Director of Athletics Travis Avery.

Avery said Frederick High School had to cancel the game in Longmont because of a change in the county’s COVID-19 situation. As of Tuesday afternoon, Avery said he was working to schedule a game Friday, though nothing was confirmed.

Like some other teams in Colorado, the Summit High School football program has had its season chewed up and spit out by the novel coronavirus pandemic. After a statewide decision initially moved the Tigers season to the spring, Summit opted for a shortened fall season after the state left the decision up to individual districts.

After beginning their season in October, the Tigers opened the campaign with a loss at home and won their first road contest. Then multiple quarantines at the high school canceled practice — and in-person schooling — for weeks, delaying the team’s next contest until Saturday, Nov. 14.

The Frederick cancellation comes after Central High School in Grand Junction canceled Summit’s originally scheduled road game for this weekend, also related to COVID-19.

The two final games Summit is trying to play this fall — the Friday game and a potential Thanksgiving weekend game — would cap a five-game season. The original season plan called for seven games.

Because the Tigers have played only three games, they are not eligible for the Colorado High School Activities Association fall football state tournament, which begins this week.

Other schools in the state, including Aspen and Steamboat Springs, plan to play a six-game regular season followed by playoffs from March through May.