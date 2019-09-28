Summit High football loses at Elizabeth 38-0
The Summit High School varsity football team lost to Elizabeth High 38-0 on Friday night down in Elizabeth. With the loss, the Tigers record drops to 1-4 on the season. The Cardinals improved their record to 3-1.
The Tigers will have a bye week next weekend, no game on Friday, Oct. 4, before returning to Tiger Stadium to take on Battle Mountain on Friday, Oct. 11. The game will be a part of Summit’s homecoming festivities, with a special start time of 6:30 p.m.
The game versus the Huskies will commence the Tigers’ five consecutive 3A Western Slope league games to end the season.
Battle Mountain’s current record stands at 2-3 after a 19-18 loss at home on Friday night to Woodland Park, who defeated Summit 49-10 last week. Battle Mountain will also enter the game off of a bye.
