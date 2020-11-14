Summit High football to face new opponent on Thursday due to pandemic restrictions

Due to updated COVID-19 protocol in Mesa County, the Summit High School football team will now travel to Frederick rather than Grand Junction on Thursday to take on its fourth opponent of the season.

Summit — 1-1 entering Saturday’s afternoon game at Fort Morgan High School — will now take on Frederick High School in Frederick on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Tigers were previously scheduled to play Central High School in Grand Junction, but due to a change in Mesa County’s public health status, Central High School is no longer able to play Thursday.

The Central game was added to Summit’s schedule after three Tigers games in the middle of the season were canceled due to the novel coronavirus. Due to Weld County public health restrictions, no spectators will be allowed at Thursday’s game.

The Tigers hadn’t played for almost a month before Saturday’s game at Fort Morgan, with games versus Palisade, Battle Mountain and Evergreen canceled due to COVID-19. Due to Summit County’s public health rules, Summit won’t play another home game this season.

After the Colorado High School Activities Association ultimately left it up to individual districts to choose when they wanted to play football, the Tigers opted for a shortened season in the fall. That decision by Summit came after the statewide football season was originally rescheduled from fall to spring due to COVID-19.