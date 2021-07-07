Summit High football to host car wash fundraiser
The Summit High School varsity football team will host a car wash fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Summit High School.
The team will provide fundraiser attendees cars with a power rinse, wash and final rinse for $10.
The Tigers will return to the field next month for preseason practice and the fall season under third-year head coach James Wagner.
