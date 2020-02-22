Summit High girls Alpine skis to strong second at Ski Cooper giant slalom | SummitDaily.com

Summit High girls Alpine skis to strong second at Ski Cooper giant slalom

Freshman Michael Cheek shines as runner-up in boys GS

News | February 22, 2020

Antonio Olivero

Summit High Alpine skier Camille Thompson skis during her second run in the girls giant slalom competition in January 2020 at Winter Park Resort.
Eli Pace / epace@skyhi.com

FRISCO — At their final meet before next weekend’s Colorado High School Ski League meet at Beaver Creek, the Summit High School Alpine ski team had six top-10 finishers across the boys and girls squads at Friday’s giant slalom at Ski Cooper.

The girls team raced to second place with 167 points — just 12 points behind meet winner Evergreen (171) led by junior Camille Thompson’s third-place combined time on her two runs of 1:21.65. The Tigers earned 58 team points with those results, and also received 56 team points from sophomore Paige Peterson’s fifth place (1:33.48) and sophomore Victoria Uglyar’s eighth place (1:25.76) finishes. Tigers junior Olivia Westall also finished in the top-10 with her ninth-place time of 1:25.89.

In the boys race, Summit took fourth place with 154 points in a tight team competition that was won by Durango (162 points). Tigers freshman Michael Cheek was Summit’s strongest individual skier on the day, racing to a second-place time of 1:20.89 in the boys competition to earn the team 59 points.

Summit also received 55 team points from the seventh-place showing of sophomore Gavin Masters (1:26.11) and 40 points from the 30th-place time of sophomore Kevin Reddell (1:35.82).

The Tigers will prepare this week for Thursday and Friday’s state championship at Beaver Creek, beginning with giant slalom on Thursday, Feb. 27 and slalom on Friday, Feb. 28.

