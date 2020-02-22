Summit High girls basketball defeats Steamboat to cap best season in a decade

Kayle Walker Burns coaches the Summit Tigers girls varsity basketball game versus Palisade on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit High School girls basketball team rallied to outscore Steamboat Springs 22-14 in the second half to win the Tigers’ final game of the season 38-32 Saturday at Summit High School.

The win improved Summit’s record to 10-12 on the season, their best mark in more than a decade. Despite the success this season, Summit’s record of 10-12 ranked them 50th in the state, meaning they just missed qualifying for the 48-team state tournament.

Though the season comes to an end, Tigers head coach Kayle Walker Burns is proud with the growth on the court and in the win column Summit achieved this season, as the majority of their 12 losses came in close games. About half of the team’s losses were by fewer than six points.

This season the Tigers also split with every 4A Western Slope Conference League foe they played except for conference champion Glenwood Springs (12-0 in 4A Western Slope play) and Rifle (7-5).

As for Saturday’s season finale, Walker Burns was proud of the solid overall game and strong finish the Tigers put forth. Outgoing senior captain and post player Anna Tomlinson led the team with 16 points on Saturday.

“The girls worked hard and played through a lot of adversity,” the coach said.