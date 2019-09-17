Summit High girls volleyball defeats Aspen; Boys soccer loses to Battle Mountain 5-0

BRECKENRIDGE — In front of a raucous home crowd at Summit High School, the Tigers varsity girls volleyball team swept Aspen in straight sets to improve their record to 2-1.

In their third game of the season, second-year head coach Kelly Schneweis’ team edged the Skiers in a closely contested first set by the score of 25-23. Spurred on by an energetic home court advantage and a large and loud student section, the Tigers then broke away from the Skiers with a 25-19 victory in the second set. Summit won the third set 25-16.

Schneweis credited the Tigers’ offense for the victory Tuesday night, as the coach said the team’s system really began to clock against Aspen. That included precise passing and ideal set location, as senior captain and starting libero Courtney Brown played a huge role in the Tigers offense finding and sustain confidence.

Brown also provided perhaps the most pivotal play of the game. It came with the Tigers already up two games to zero and ahead 7-5 in the third set, as Brown dove to her left out-of-bounds to save possession, ultimately leading to a Tigers point and further momentum.

“Our coach, Kelly, always tells us that the only thing we can’t do on defense is let the ball drop,” Brown said. “So we’ll push ourselves to the limit to get any ball. So any time I step on the court, no matter if I’m playing in the libero jersey, playing defense, that’s the No. 1 goal: to get the ball and keep it in play. So that’s all that was running through my head: to keep this in and to keep my team in the game.”

Summit returns to action at home Thursday evening, hosting Battle Mountain at 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

The Summit High varsity boys soccer team’s record dropped to 0-3 on Thursday with a 5-0 loss to Battle Mountain.

The Tigers played with the Huskies early, settling into some solid possession and build-up play during the middle portion of the first half, before Battle Mountain found the back of the net in the 21st minute.

Summit’s strongest scoring chance of the first half came two minutes later, when junior midfielder Alex Casillas got behind the Huskies defense in the box and nearly got his boot to a cross into the box off of a direct kick.

Then right before the half, at the 40th minute, Battle Mountain sophomore midfielder Bryant Ramirez perfectly one-timed a cross into the box with the inside of his left foot, finding the back of the net for a convincing 2-0 lead.

Despite the loss, Tigers goalkeeper Jesus Alvarado played a strong first half in place of senior Chris Orozco.

Alvarado made six first half saves, including a few of the diving variety and a couple where he made confident aggressive plays charging to the edge of his box.

The Tigers will return to action on Saturday to take on Palisade at Longs Park in Grand Junction. Summit’s next home game will be Thursday, Oct. 3, versus Glenwood Springs at Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m.