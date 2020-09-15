Summit High golf finishes 2nd and 3rd in Aspen and Vail

The Summit High School varsity and junior varsity golf teams practice at the Breckenridge Golf Club on Sept. 3.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

The Summit High School golf team played its best team rounds of the season Monday and Tuesday, leading to a second-place finish at the Skiers Invitational at Aspen Golf Club and third at the Vail Mountain School Invitational at Vail Golf Club.

On Monday, Sept. 14, in Aspen, senior Tyler Nakos joined Summit for his first tournament of the season. Nakos’ score of 79 was good enough for third place, two shots back of Summit senior Ryley Cibula (77). Tigers head coach Ryne Scholl credited Nakos for shooting one-under-par over the final eight holes in Aspen. Nakos and Cibula’s scores combined with sophomore Rece Greff’s 97 to earn the Tigers a second-place score of 253, behind winner Basalt (247) but ahead of seven other squads in the nine-team tournament.

Summit played event better at the 15-team tournament Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Vail. The Tigers’ third-place score of 242 was just a shot back of the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers on their home course. Steamboat Springs won the day with a score of 234.

Cibula once again led the Tigers in Vail, his score of 77 behind meet co-winners Travis Seitz of Steamboat Springs and Felix Gruner of Vail Mountain (75 each). Scholl lauded Summit junior Ranger Stone for playing his best-ever round Tuesday. His score of 82 was second-best on the Tigers team and earned him his first top-10 finish at ninth place. Nakos’ was the Tigers’ third-best scorer Tuesday at 83.

After the meet scheduled for Gunnison on Wednesday, Sept. 16, was canceled, Scholl has settled on the Tigers foursome who will play at regionals at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver on Tuesday, Sept. 22: Cibula, Nakos, Stone and junior Ricky Ahlquist.

“We’re definitely beginning to peak at the right time for regionals,” Scholl said. “I believe the top-two teams can qualify, and we can definitely do so with strong rounds. Ultimately, if we get two rounds in 70s and another in low 80s, we have a great opportunity to qualify as a team.”