Summit High golf finishes eighth at Eagle Valley Championship

Members of the Summit High School golf team pose for a team photo together earlier this month at Buffalo Run Golf Course in Commerce City. Pictured from left to right are coach Ryne Scholl, senior Ricky Ahlquist, senior Ranger Stone, senior Zach Carleton, junior Everett Gillett and assistant coach Adam Rapps.

Photo from Summit Tigers golf

The Summit High School golf team finished eighth out of 15 teams at the Eagle Valley Championship Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Gypsum Creek Golf Course in Gypsum.

The Tigers were led by sophomore Wyatt Willis, who shot an 85 as Summit’s best performer. Freshman Jace Melby broke 90 also with an 89 on the 18-hole course, while juniors Everett Gillett and Rece Gref also factored into Summit’s team score of top-three players with 94 strokes each. The 94, combined with Willis’ and Melby’s scores, resulted in Summit’s team score of 268. Sophomore Carter Gillett shot a 99 to round out the pack.

“(It was) great play from two young players,” Tigers head coach Ryne Scholl said. “Nice rebound for Wyatt after shooting over 100 last week. And Jace is steady at bogey golf, or just under it.”

The Tigers are next scheduled to play Monday, Aug. 30, at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction.