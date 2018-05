Summit High grad creates documentary on seniors who skin up Arapahoe Basin every morning

Summit High School graduate Kimberly Coffin is currently attending CU Boulder and working on a double major in Media Production and Advertising.

This past semester, Coffin created a 9-minute documentary about Summit County seniors Doris Spencer and Kent Willoughby, who skin up Arapahoe Basin every morning. The documentary was created for her senior capstone project.

Coffin will be graduating a semester early, in December 2018.

Check out her documentary here: