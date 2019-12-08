Summit High hockey, girls basketball, wrestling, swimming pick up wins over weekend

The Summit High varsity girls basketball team practices on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Summit High in Breckenridge.

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit High School varsity hockey team began the season with a win and loss over opening weekend, defeating Cheyenne Mountain on the road 7-3 Friday night before losing at Heritage Saturday night 8-2.

Tigers head coach Joey Otsuka said Summit started the season great on Friday night, scoring three goals quickly to end the first period against Cheyenne Mountain with a 3-0 lead. In his first game for the Tigers, freshman Hank Cash scored the first goal of the game and added another before the end of the half. Jack Sherlock also scored in the first period to help Summit take control early.

“We had a lot of energy,” Otsuka said. “We stuck to the system that we use to get out of the zone and set up offensively. We just had a really good first period. Cheyenne, also, their goalie played amazing the first couple of minutes. We at first thought it would be a goaltender’s duel there, but we ended up getting a couple on him pretty quickly.”

Cheyenne Mountain was able to score two goals in the second period, but Summit added on three of their own to keep control of the game. During the period, the Tigers were able to employ their new power-play offense instituted by assistant coach Wren Arbuthnot, resulting in a goal for junior Ryley Cibula. Summit started senior Jake Mallory in between the pipes, the netminder amassing 14 saves against 17 shots.

On Saturday night against Heritage, Otsuka said the opposition jumped on the Tigers early, taking a 3-1 lead at the end of a first period that saw one goal for Summit, from Mark Bellavance.

A lack of puck possession set the Tigers back, and Otsuka said the loss will be a good lesson in keeping mental confidence to execute Summit’s plays no matter the competition.

“We kind of discussed it with the team afterward,” the coach said, “that this is not an Xs and Os thing. This is more the 8 inches in between your ears. Us as a coaching staff, we are going to do a better job this week to be more mentally tougher. The team’s mantra and their motivations now is, ‘Hey, what’s next? Let’s go.’”

Mallory stopped 24 shots in net on 32 shot attempts while senior Issac Eland also scored Saturday. The Tigers return to action for their home opener at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge versus Steamboat Springs at 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

It was a fabulous debut day for Summit freshman Patrick P.J. Trujillo at the Tigers’ season-opening meet on Saturday at Air Academy High School. Wrestling at 106 pounds, Trujillo won the meet for his weight class on the strength of his calm, cool and collected disposition out on the mat.

“He’s just real relaxed,” Summit head coach Pete Baker said. “Fundamentally, he’s a really relaxed and skilled wrestler. Out of everything I saw from him to take away from his performance is how cool he is going into competitions.”

Wrestling at 126 pounds, Baker said Summit senior Brandon Daniel injured his back Saturday, resulting in a loss in a tough match to a wrestler who has placed top-four in the state last season. At 113 pounds, Summit junior Gio Marquez also lost to a top-four wrestler, but overall Baker was happy with the team’s performance.

“Gio was right there, it was back and forth and that kid’s really good,” Baker said. “Shout out to the whole team, they did exactly what I asked them. To not give up, wrestle with a lot of heart, be tough. Even the new kids that never wrestled before, in that way, everyone got a win yesterday.”

The Tigers will next wrestle on Saturday at the Golden Dual Tournament in Golden.

Girls basketball

For the first time in head coach Kayle Walker Burns’ six-year tenure, the Summit High School varsity girls basketball team is off to a 2-0 start.

At their season opener at Summit High School, the Tigers defeated Middle Park 34-30. Burns said the Tiger girls got off to a great start in the first half, showcasing aggressiveness and doing what was necessary to pull in rebounds and pick up steals. The coach said the Tigers played with discipline on the offensive end despite struggling to hit outside shots, especially in the second half.

Tigers senior point guard Nicole Kimball led the way Saturday, scoring 11 points including three clutch free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the game. Kimball also contributed five steals and seven rebounds. Kimball’s fellow Tiger captains in junior guard Karen Barrios and senior center Anna Tomlinson also filled the stat sheet, Barrios scoring six points, hauling in six rebounds and stealing two passes while Tomlinson scored seven points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

“I’ve been very happy with our aggressiveness,” Burns said of Summit’s first two games, “pulling in rebounds and picking up steals. The discipline of our offense is showing, but we are working to get that sure shot.”

The Tigers have a tough week ahead at the JeffCo Jam Tournament on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Swimming and diving

The Tigers won a pair of events at their season-opening meet Saturday in Glenwood Springs. Summit senior Logan Simson won the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 28.29. Summit 200-meter freestyle relay team of Simson, Jasmine Laube, Abby Anderson and Hannah Anderson won the race with a time of 1:52.74.

Other top Tiger performances in the pool included Jasmine Laube in the 100 freestyle (second, 58.96), Laube in the 100 backstroke (1:07.90), the 200-meter medley relay team of Laube (backstroke), Molly Nikkel (breaststroke), Simson (butterfly) and Hannah Anderson (freestyle) (second, 2:05.55) and Zoe Sicat in the one-meter dive (fourth, 127.40).

The Tigers will compete next at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Aspen.

Boys basketball

With an 83-42 loss to Mountain Range Friday night, the Summit High varsity boys basketball team dropped to 0-2 on the season.

At the Falcon Challenge Tournament game at Skyline High School, the Tigers trailed 47-16 at half before fighting back in the third quarter with 21 points to the Mustangs’ 22 points.

Summit will next play with a 2-game homestand Wednesday and Thursday, versus Middle Park and Evergreen at 7 p.m. both days.