Summit High hockey sweeps Crested Butte in heated homestand

The Summit Tigers huddle before the game against the Steamboat Springs Sailors at Stephen C. West Ice Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

BRECKENRIDGE — The Summit High School hockey team (6–3) swept visiting Crested Butte by a total combined score of 11–4 this weekend, including a heated battle Friday night, Jan. 10, that featured high-level hockey from the Tigers.

Summit defeated the Titans 5–1 Friday night in a game punctuated by a top-notch Tiger third period that featured two Tigers power-play goals, several penalty kills and a Titans goaltender ejected for fighting.

The Tigers pounced on the Titans earlier in the game, getting even-strength goals from Tyler Wilson (assisted by Max Bonenberger and Ryley Cibula) and Mark Bellavance (assisted by Isaac Eland) at the 7:34 and 9:15 marks of the first period. Crested Butte then responded with an even-strength goal from Chris Myers at 14:31 of the first period.

In the second period, Summit extended their lead to 3–1 at the 15:34 mark with an even-strength goal from Cibula assisted by Wilson and Bonenberger.

Entering the third period, Summit weathered a man-down situation, and then another man-down penalty situation, to keep a two-goal lead as action switched back to even-strength with about a dozen minutes remaining. Then, with about 11 minutes remaining in regulation, Tiger Finn Theriault earned his team a power-play opportunity with a nifty offensive move. Seconds later, Theriault finished what he started, scoring a power-play goal at the 5:59 mark of the third period assisted by Eland and Bellavance.

Summit then put the game away even further at the 15:21 mark of the second period, with Rudy Burki scoring a power-play goal from the top of the Titans zone. The score led to punches thrown in the Crested Butte crease, as the goal was not immediately recognized while referees signaled the goal and motioned to stop play.

While players on each team figured out whether or not there was a goal and stoppage in play, numerous Titans and Tigers players were in the crease, during which Titans goaltender Shaughan Rourke punched a Tigers player. After deliberation, officials ejected Rourke from the game for fighting and assessed a cross-checking penalty to Tiger Blaze Ebbinghaus.

Tigers senior goaltender Jacob Mallory had a standout effort, saving 16 of 17 shots on net. The Tigers outshot the Titans 30–17.

On Saturday night, Jan. 11, the Tigers won 6–3 on the strength of another offensive explosion in the third period. Summit took an early 1–0 lead with a score from Bonenberger three minutes in, before Crested Butte answered with a goal seven minutes later.

Bonenberger then started the second period with another unassisted even-strength goal, which was followed by an even-strength Eland goal assisted by Bellavance at the 12:47 mark of the second period to push Summit’s lead to 3–1. A minute later, Titan Graham Barrett scored to keep Crested Butte in it heading into the final period.

In the final frame, the Tigers throttled the Titans with goals from Hank Kasch, Burki and Nick Davis to put the game away. In net, Mallory stopped 28 of 31 shots to make it two consecutive games of a 90-plus save percentage.

The Tigers will next play Friday night, Jan. 17, at Palmer at 7:30 p.m., before returning to Stephen C. West Ice Arena next Saturday, Jan. 18, to take on Aspen at 7 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

The Summit High School swim and dive team finished runner-up to Glenwood Springs (814 points) with 727 points of their own at Friday night’s home tri-meet at the Summit High School pool, which also featured Aspen.

The Tigers shone brightest as a team, with five groups in the 200-meter freestyle relay, led by the foursome of Taylor Lee, Abby Anderson, Molly Nikkel and Marin Ward, who finished in third with a time of 2:04.83.

In the 400-meter freestyle relay, the Summit team of Hannah and Abby Anderson, Logan Simson and Jasmine Laube took second place with a time of 4:17.20. Laube also finished in second place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 01:06.84. Tiger Zoe Sicat was the top Summit diver in the 1-meter dive with 113.75 points in fourth place.

Wrestling

The Summit High wrestling team competed at two different meets on Saturday. At the Frederick Invitational, freshman P.J. Trujillo finished in second place in the 106-pound weight division. Tigers veterans Gio Marquez (113 pounds) and Brandon Daniel (120 pounds) finished in fourth and second places, respectively.

Over at the Evergreen Tournament, Ethan Sicat took first at 106 pounds, Sawyer Sanders took third at 106, Luca Rizzo took second at 113, Aidan Collins took second at 120 and Graham Kalaf took third at 195.