Summit High honors boys lacrosse seniors in senior night loss to Aspen

The Summit High School varsity boys lacrosse team battles versus Aspen during a 10-4 loss on Thursday, May 27 at Summit High School in Breckenridge.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

The Summit High School boys lacrosse program honored eight seniors at Thursday night’s 10-4 home loss to Aspen at Tiger Stadium.

Tigers head coach Matty Marks said the 0-5 team entered the game with a focus on building off their previous game as they searched for their first victory of the season. Summit’s continuity and ability to possess looked strong early, and the Tigers won the time of possession edge in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Still, the Tigers could not convert on the opening time of possession, and Aspen midfielder Judd Gurtman led the Skiers’ offense to an early lead.

The Tigers bounced back from an early 3-0 deficit to get the score to 3-2 just before halftime, thanks to goals from junior attackman Isaac Dalrymple.

“He’s finding his shooting stroke,” Tigers head coach Matty Marks said. “He’s been a little bit off his mark, running through sticks, but that kind of speaks to the volume of the impact of COVID. Taking a whole season off, he is just finally reaching where he was as a sophomore, finally getting back to where he was at the beginning of last season.”

Summit entered half down 4-2 after an unlucky break when defenseman Jake Bell defended with his stick in perfect position late in the second quarter, but the ball deflected past Tigers junior goalie Jac Crowe. Marks and the Tigers coaching staff were proud of the effort Crowe put forth, as the goalie faced several near-impossible-to-save situations.

“He’s been solid for us all year,” Marks said. “He stands on his head a lot. Today I noticed he had fire under him. He played lights out.”

Crowe wore the Tigers’ No. 4 jersey in honor of late friend Toby Gard, who died last year. He grew up learning the sport with Gard, rooming with him at lacrosse tournaments. The team is rotating which player wears No. 4 at each game in honor of Gard, who would have been a contributor to this year’s team and was a proud member of the program.

“It made me proud to wear his number and perform like I did tonight,” Crowe said. “It was special. I miss him a lot.”

In the second half Crowe could not keep pace with Aspen’s (1-7) ideal scoring opportunities while Tigers junior Graham Kalaf found the back of the net and Dalrymple tacked on a third and final goal.

Marks said Aspen’s defense did a good job locking off Dalrymple from possession, leading to third quarter offensive struggles without much possession for the Tigers.

As for the seniors, Marks said Summit midfielder Andrew Duxbury was the leader of the team this season and set a standard in the program as a 4-year varsity starter.

Marks said senior attack Matt Shaffer was one of the nicest and hardest working players on the team, always showing up for practice with passion. Shaffer will play club lacrosse at California Polytechnic State University next year, potentially with Bell, who Marks said is one of the most improved players in the program over the last four years.

The Summit High School varsity boys lacrosse team battles Aspen during a 10-4 loss at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday.

Photo by Joel Wexler / Rocky Mountain.Photography

Marks said defenseman Jack Renner was the team’s vocal leader, talking the talk and walking the walk as a competitive, strong, lefthanded defenseman

The coach said midfielder Alec Murray provided a great lock-off defensive option for Summit this season. He and Jagger Koch, Marks said, were great examples of hard work paying off after learning the game just three years ago for the first time as freshman. As for Chris Lyman, Marks said he was a glue guy for the squad always bringing a positive attitude and fun work ethic.

Marks said senior attackman Will Wagner — who’s out for the season due to a ski injury — was such a force he could have helped the team win two to four more games on the season thus far. Wagner is headed to Adams State to play lacrosse next fall.

“His character traits would have benefited our team and I look forward to how they’ll benefit the team next year at Adams State,” Marks said. “He’s working on his game every day, helping as a coach and he’s always there for his teammates. He’s a gamer, a grinder and a great kid.”