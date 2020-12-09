Summit High music department makes masks in place of annual fundraiser

The Summit High School Music Department is making masks this year to raise money in place of the department’s annual fundraiser.

Unable to host the “Dancing and Delectables” fundraiser due to the pandemic, Summit High music has been busy making masks for sale to the public at MesaMasks.com.

The masks feature two layers of fabric, an interior pocket where a coffee filter can be inserted and ties with a toggle in the back to adjust the fit. Each mask also has a built-in pipe cleaner over the nose for a good fit.

The masks come in a variety of fabrics and 60 styles, including Christmas themes, snow scenes, a sports car flag, animals, plaid, flowers and solid colors. Masks are available in regular and small sizes and with behind-the-ear or over-the-head ties.

All profits from the fundraiser go to the Summit High Music Department. Masks also have been donated to local schools and nonprofit organizations. Contactless pickup in Frisco and Silverthorne is available.