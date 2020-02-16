Summit High Nordic races to 6th, 8th at Steamboat

The Summit High cross-country Nordic ski team smiles for a photo on Friday, Jan. 10, at a team dinner.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — The Summit High boys and girls Nordic teams finished in sixth and eighth places, respectively, at Saturday’s 5-kilometer classic at the Steamboat Touring Center.

The boys team took sixth of 13 schools with 128 total points. Summit’s Zach Smith was the Tigers’ top skier on the day in the 137-skier race, his 14th-place time of 19:47.1 earning the team 47 points. The Tigers also received points from Evan Callahan (42 points, 29th, 21:01.4) and Jonah Mocatta (39 points, 39th, 21:38.7).

In the 5K girls classic race, Summit raced to eighth place of 13 schools with 122 points. The Tigers’ top skier on the day was Katherine Puc (43 points, 23rd, 26:17.3), while Summit also received team points from Maclean Donovan (40 points, 32nd, 27:25.5) and Chloe Knichrehm (39 points, 36th, 27:53.6).