Summit High quarterback Cam Kalaf signs to play football at Colorado Mesa

Summit High School quarterback Cam Kalaf (front) signs on to play football at Colorado Mesa University with Tigers head coach James Wagner (left), brother Graham Kalaf (rear center) and mother Carole Young supporting him at Summit High School in Breckenridge on Thursday, May 13.

Photo by Antonio Olivero / aolivero@summitdaily.com

Summit High School senior Cam Kalaf will fulfill a childhood dream after signing on to play football for Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction next year.

Kalaf said playing in college has been his goal since he began playing football in the second grade. With the help of Summit High head coach James Wagner in recent months, Kalaf had five Division II colleges in Colorado express interest in him joining their teams. Kalaf chose Colorado Mesa because of the football opportunity and it’s close to home.

In his senior season this fall with the Tigers, Kalaf was the team’s quarterback captain averaging more than 200 yards passing and 70 yards rushing in a short five-game season affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kalaf threw 10 touchdowns to four interceptions and added five more touchdowns on the ground.

Though Kalaf said it would be a dream to play quarterback for Mesa — and that he’s willing to work and learn to improve at the position — he and Wagner said he’s open to helping the team in any way he can, whether that be on special teams or on defense.

“He is such an athlete. He can play at any position anywhere on the field,” Wagner said. “He’s a guy who can contribute on special teams, kickoffs, punts, maybe punt returns — something along those lines. Anywhere on the field, he will give best effort and be an athlete.”

Kalaf signed on with Colorado Mesa at the end of a recruiting experience while he, like many other 2021 high school football graduates, wasn’t able to attend college recruiting camps due to COVID-19. Kalaf worked with Tigers offensive coordinator Sean Mase and Wagner to put together film that showcased his versatility and impressed the Mesa staff.

Summit High School senior quarterback Cam Kalaf eludes tacklers during the Tigers' 20-6 loss at Thompson Valley on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Photo from Summit Daily archives

Wagner said he stressed to the Mesa staff the program will get a great overall person, on and off the field, with Kalaf. Kalaf’s younger brother Graham, a top offensive lineman who will be a senior for Wagner next year, said the program is getting a top-notch competitor.

Kalaf said he will compete to get on the field on either side of the ball.

“I prefer offense,” Kalaf said. “But if I’m put on defense and the playing time is there, I’m all in for it, like safety or outside linebacker.

Wagner said Kalaf’s athleticism could lend itself to being a hybrid outside linebacker and safety at the next level. The impressive 6-foot-2, 200-pound Kalaf said he’s ready to grind in workouts and learn a more complex playbook when he reports to campus midsummer.

“I think the coaching staff is going to be really friendly coming in, but I know they are going to put me through it,” Kalaf said.