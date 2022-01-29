Summit High School Alpine ski team sweep top 3 at Beaver Creek giant slalom race
On Friday, Jan. 29, the Summit High School Alpine ski team competed at Beaver Creek in a single, grand slalom race course. Both the girls and the boys had noteworthy performances and individual race winners.
Olyvia Snyder got the individual win on the girls side of the competition. She posted a combined time of 2:17.56 and had the overall best run score at 1:02.80.
Snyder was closely followed by Jenna Sheldon in second and her younger sister Ella Snyder in third. Sophomore Luci Brady finished in ninth place with a combined time of 2:24.60.
On the boys side, Stanley Buzek got another individual win completing the course in a combined time of 2:12.10. Buzek was followed by Dylan Smith in second and Michael Cheek in third to sweep the podium like the girls team.
Gavin Masters finished in 11th place.
The Alpine ski team will now prepare for a giant slalom race at Keystone on Friday, Feb. 4.
