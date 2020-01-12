Summit High School Alpine skiing boys and girls take 3rd at Winter Park giant slalom

Summit Tiger Alpine skier Kevin Reddell skis during his first run in the boys giant slalom competition Friday at Winter Park Resort.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhi.com

FRISCO — Paced by top-five finishes by freshman Michael Cheek and junior Camille Thompson, the Summit High School boys and girls Alpine ski teams each finished in third place at Friday’s season-opening giant slalom competition at Winter Park Resort in Winter Park.

The freshman Cheek had the top individual finish for the Tigers on Friday, Jan. 10, racing to times of 1 minute and 12.17 seconds and 1:11.30 on his two runs for a total time of 2:23.47. That placed him third of 78 total skiers, only behind winner Carson McCue of Nederland (2:22.14) and runner-up Mackay Pattison of Vail Mountain School (2:22.98).

Cheek’s showing helped the Tigers earn 155 points in the boys teamwide competition, behind meet winner Vail Mountain School (170) and Nederland (169). The Summit boys finished ahead of three schools, including Steamboat Springs (fourth, 153).

Along with Cheek’s time, Summit’s other top boys skiers on Friday were fellow freshman Gavin Masters (20th, 2:45.69), sophomore Toby Gard (24th, 2:48.44) and Thomas Francis (27th, 2:52.39).

In the girls competition, Summit was led by Thompson, who combined her two run times of 1:17.92 and 1:20.61 for a final, fourth-place time of 2:38.53. Friday’s girls competition was won by Steamboat Springs senior Alex Blair (2:30.55).

Summit’s team score of 158 was third behind Steamboat Springs (164) and Vail Mountain School (164). The Tigers other top girls skiers on Friday included senior Abby Schierholz (ninth, 2:43.02), sophomore Paige Peterson (13th, 2:45.05) and sophomore Victoria Uglyar (15th, 2:46.85).

The Tigers will compete next Friday, Jan. 17, in giant slalom at Beaver Creek.

Summit Nordic

At their first competition coached by Breckenridge locals Eva Hagen and Kate Zander, the Summit High School Nordic skiing girls and boys teams finished in eighth and ninth places, respectively, at the Spring Gulch 5K classic in Carbondale.

The girls finished with 119 points in the team competition, Aspen winning with 169 points. The Tigers girls were led by Aubree Confer, who raced to 11th place of 121 skiers with a time of 23:12.0. Summit’s other top girls skiers on Saturday included Katherine Puc (48th, 28:26.7), Paige Wescott (50th, 28:52.5) and MacLean Donovan (54th, 29:19.3).

The boys team scored 105 points, with Liam Goettleman the top finisher on Saturday, finishing in 43rd of 148 racers with a time of 22:31.0. Summit’s other top finishers on Saturday included Jacob Shriver (50th, 23:25.9), Evan Callahan (53rd, 23:33.1) and Christian Skowron (24:59.8).

Summit will compete next at the Tennesse Pass individual-start skate at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.